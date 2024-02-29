Max Verstappen calls out “unsustainable” 2024 F1 schedule ahead of Bahrain GP opener

Reigning three-time F1 Drivers' champion Max Verstappen has expressed his concerns over Formula 1's increasingly strenuous calendar.

Formula 1 is set to organize a record 24 races in its 2024 season. The past few seasons have consistently seen the sport organize 22 races in the timeline. This record was set to be broken in 2023 when F1 announced a 23-race calendar, however, the Italian Grand Prix in Monza being called off thwarted that from happening.

Now, with the sport looking set to break the record for the most number of races in a campaign, multiple drivers, including the defending champion Max Verstappen have expressed their criticism behind the idea. In the recent press conference ahead of the season-opening F1 Bahrain Grand Prix, Verstappen told the media (including Sportskeeda):

"I feel that we're already way over the limit of races. This is not sustainable.

"I love racing a lot and I do it a lot, also outside of Formula 1, but at one point you start looking into the quality of life and how much you are away for doing this sport and at one point I prefer to just be at home and focus on other projects because this is crazy."

Verstappen warned of the potential consequences if the workload becomes too burdensome. The Red Bull driver added:

"At the end of the day of course it's not the Formula 1. It's what they want to do with their sport. But if people in the sport start shortening their careers because it's too much, I think that's a bit of a shame."

Max Verstappen denies commenting on the Christian Horner situation

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was subject to allegations of inappropriate behavior earlier this month. The allegations cast a shadow on his continuity with the Austrian outfit.

However, Max Verstappen refrained from commenting on the situation. He said:

"Well I’m trusting the process, that’s what’s happening right now."

"It’s not my case anyway, and I don’t want to be involved with that. But as a team we do trust that process and we just have to be patient, because there’s no need to start saying things, start screaming things out loud. You have to be patient."

Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing following an internal investigation into the matter. In a statement, Red Bull affirmed that the grievance had been dismissed, signaling a resolution to the matter.