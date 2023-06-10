Max Verstappen can 'absolutely destroy' Sergio Perez but Mexican driver has mental toughness to take it according to former F1 racer

Former F1 driver David Kennedy mentioned that Sergio Perez has the mental resilience to cope with Max Verstappen.

Since joining Red Bull in 2021, the Mexican driver has played second fiddle to Verstappen in the team. He has even assisted the Dutch driver from time to time in his race wins. But in 2023, Perez is the sole challenger to Verstappen and has faced the heat from his teammate.

Max Verstappen, who has won five of the seven completed races in 2023, has been in sublime form and has not given his teammate an inch this season which has taken its toll on Perez. Speaking to PlanetF1.com, Kennedy said:

"If you’re living alongside [Ayrton] Senna or Verstappen or Schumacher, they can absolutely destroy you. Perez does lack that last little bit of raw speed but he’s a really good race driver and that’s a really valuable asset for the team.”

“I think he’s tough enough to wear that. You have to be fairly blind, to a degree, to be a race driver, blind to ignore all the foibles, and just put yourself continually on that pedestal. When that’s taken away from you all the time, it’s a very difficult thing to address and I think he’s got the smarts and a tough character. Has he got the standard for Verstappen? Who has, you know?

He added:

"The first driver can throw his weight around and be arrogant and make the calls. It’s the second driver, which Perez clearly is, is how he handles that. Has he got the measure, has he got the ingredients to be able to be that second driver and get the best out of it?”

David Kennedy picks Max Verstappen to win his third F1 title in 2023

The former F1 driver stated that it was very difficult for him to look past Max Verstappen as the favorite for the 2023 title.

Addressing the Dutchman's domination on the grid, he said:

“It’s gonna be very difficult with Verstappen’s confidence and his absolute dedication and commitment to it, it’s fabulous to see. It’s harkening back to the days when Michael Schumacher was at his peak, there was nothing on the planet to touch him. So I wouldn’t want to be in any other driver’s shoes, let alone as a teammate to take him on."

It would take something special from Sergio Perez from here on in the season to stop Max Verstappen from winning his third title in a row.

