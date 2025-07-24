Max Verstappen can still exit Red Bull with new details emerging about his exit clause - Reports

While several Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen fans may be quietly breathing a sigh of relief about the Dutch driver's possible continuity with the team for the 2026 season, a report has detailed another avenue that could see him exit Red Bull.

According to the report, a clause in the world champion’s current deal still allows him the possibility to leave the Milton Keynes outfit at the conclusion of the campaign.

Verstappen’s future—just like the news surrounding the Red Bull Racing outfit—has continued to stir a buzz across the Formula 1 scene. The recent dismissal of former team principal Christian Horner, coupled with the dip in form the Austrian outfit continues to endure, has further fuelled talks of his possible exit.

However, while reports had only just begun to suggest that Max Verstappen is certain to continue with Red Bull for 2026, a recent report by ESPN F1 has detailed that the Dutch driver could still trigger an exit from his contract. According to the report, if Verstappen is fourth or lower in the Drivers’ Championship standings by the time of the Hungarian Grand Prix—slated for August 3—he could trigger an early release from his multi-year contract.

Currently, Max Verstappen is tied to a contract that runs until the end of the 2028 season with Red Bull. Despite the contract's length, he continues to attract interest from Mercedes. The team is said to be weighing a move for the driver for the 2026 season.

It is worth noting, however, that Verstappen currently sits 18 points ahead of George Russell, who lies in fourth place in the Drivers’ Championship standings.

Max Verstappen speaks on not driving for Red Bull in 2026

Max Verstappen also weighed in on the possibility of not driving for Red Bull in 2026. The Dutch driver largely downplayed this possibility, detailing how unpredictable life can be while stressing how happy he currently is at the Milton Keynes-based team.

The four-time world champion, during his media interaction, also explained that his target remains the same as it was when he penned a contract extension with the team in March 2022.

"There is also a possibility I don't wake up tomorrow. So then there is no driving at all. Life is unpredictable.

"But in general, I'm very happy where I'm at. And that was still the target that we set out when we signed the new deal, that I would drive here until the end of my career," he said via ESPN.

Max Verstappen continues to court attention from several teams, particularly Mercedes, ahead of the sweeping regulation and car changes set to herald Formula 1’s 2026 campaign. Whether he stays with Red Bull Racing or opts for a team change ahead of the upcoming season remains to be seen.

