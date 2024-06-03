"Max Verstappen can take a year off in 2026" - George Russell's surprise prediction for the Red Bull driver

Mercedes driver George Russell recently addressed the possibility of Max Verstappen taking a year off in 2026. He also touched on the unpredictability of the grid when the FIA introduces new power unit regulations that year.

After more than a decade, the FIA will finally bring major power unit regulation changes in 2026. Teams have already started developing brand-new engines for their future cars. Many speculate that the grid will massively shuffle since new power unit regulations can drastically change teams' performances.

Ever since the FIA brought aerodynamic changes to F1 in 2022, Red Bull and Max Verstappen have been ahead of the curve, dominating the sport as they continue to do in 2024, though other teams have managed to come closer now. However, no one knows how F1's landscape in 2026 will look like.

Moreover, several rumors about Verstappen's potential exit from Red Bull have emerged, particularly since team principal Christian Horner was accused of inappropriate behavior towards a female employee. The allegations are being investigated. Rumors also claim that Mercedes could be luring Verstappen to replace Lewis Hamilton, who moves to Ferrari in 2025.

Speaking to Daily Mail, however, Mercedes driver George Russell stated that there is a possibility that Max Verstappen could leave the grid in 2026. He added that the Dutchman could simply observe which team performs the best under new regulations and rejoin the grid with the strongest outfit.

"Max can take a year off for 2026 and see which the best team is. I wouldn’t be at all surprised if he did that. Remember, 2026 is a lottery. So, you truly don’t know what will transpire," Russell said.

F1 pundit also predicts Max Verstappen's brief break from F1 in 2026

Similar to what George Russell mentioned, F1 pundit Karun Chandhok predicted that Max Verstappen could take a leave from F1 after 2025. Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Chandhok stated that he can return in 2027 with the strongest team on the grid. The Indian presenter added that, while on a sabbatical, Verstappen can pursue other forms of motorsports, which he has always wanted to.

"Increasingly, I think Max will stay at Red Bull for 2025. I think he will take 2026 off and have a year out, see what happens, and then in 2027 he can go anywhere. He has talked about his ambitions of doing Le Mans and other forms of racing. So, I think he will do something in 2026, have a year off in F1, see who hits the ground running with the new regs," Chandhok said. [24:28)]

Max Verstappen is currently leading the 2024 F1 drivers' championship table with 169 points. However, he is closely chased by second-placed Charles Leclerc with 138 points.