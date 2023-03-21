Max Verstappen can win ‘five or six titles in a row’ according to former Ferrari driver

Felipe Massa is confident that Max Verstappen will conquer the F1 grid for more years to come after this season's strong start.

Max Verstappen has been dominating the sport since the past season, and his extremely victorious 2022 season is proof of the same. The start of the 2023 season has also been quite in his favor, with a victory and a 2nd place finish in the first two rounds having already put him in the lead of the standings.

This makes it quite apparent that he is a contender for the world championship for the 3rd season in a row, and might as well emerge victorious. Speaking about his success, former F1 driver Felipe Massa stated that Max Verstappen will go on to win multiple world titles:

"Verstappen has become world champion in the past two years. I don't see any reason why he can't go for the hat-trick. Much more. Max can also win four, five or six titles in a row. Max makes no mistakes and Red Bull works perfectly."

Red Bull are on a winning streak with Verstappen. The team had 17 victories to their name in the past season out of the 22 races that were held and the double-world champion won 15 of those races.

While this shows how intensely he has been racing for the past year, it also reflects how much better he has gotten within the span of a few seasons. He drove himself effortlessly most of the time and didn't make the smallest of mistakes.

Felipe Massa believes Max Verstappen could beat Lewis Hamilton to the eighth world championship race

Lewis Hamilton was the biggest threat to Max Verstappen in the 2021 season. Both drivers went wheel-to-wheel til the very last race of the season, with Verstappen ultimately winning his maiden world championship.

Hamilton was hoping for his eighth title victory back then since that would be the biggest achievement of his career. He currently stands equal to Michael Schumacher, arguably the greatest in the sport.

However, Felipe Massa feels that if the current situation continues, Max Verstappen might turn out to be the one who would win eight titles and that too before Hamilton.

"At the moment, yes. Max makes no mistakes, he drives like a robot. He is extremely mature for his age. The two titles have made him even better."

However, Massa stated that if Mercedes can make a comeback next year, then the races could perhaps get more competitive for Max Verstappen. Another thing is the new engine regulations that will be introduced in 2026, and all this, according to Massa, could turn things around for the Dutchman. He said:

"He is now a lot more relaxed and less stubborn. Next year the title race can however look different if Mercedes regain their old form. That is the charm of Formula 1. After 2026, the cards will also be shuffled again."

In terms of the current season, it looks quite apparent why Max Verstappen has yet another shot at the title. If that happens, it would be the first time since 2012 that the Austrian team will have three consecutive titles to their name.

