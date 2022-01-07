"I never really think about it too much" - Max Verstappen on chasing Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher's record

Max Verstappen is not losing sleep over Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher's joint record for most drivers' world championships in F1. The Dutchman revealed he is not fussed by the record the Briton shares with the German and 'does not think about it much'.

Speaking during an interview with Sky F1 at the Red Bull factory, Max Verstappen was asked if he was thinking about adding to his maiden world championship in 2022. This is what the 24-year-old had to say on the subject:

“Well again, you also need a bit of luck. You need the right team for that period of time to be able to fight for these kinds of titles. So, for me, I never really think about it too much. I just always try to do the best I can and I am very happy that at least I have won one.”

Both Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher each have seven titles to their name. Hamilton has one with McLaren in 2008 and six with his current Mercedes team. Schumacher won two titles with Benetton in 1994 and 1995 before winning five on the spin with Ferrari between 2000 and 2004.

The bulk of Schumacher and Hamilton's titles have coincided with them being on dominant runs with all-conquering teams. Both Ferrari and Mercedes were the last two constructors to win five titles or more consecutively. Red Bull won four in a row between 2010 and 2014 with Sebastian Vettel.

Max Verstappen's title defense will coincide with a new era for F1 filled with a slew of regulatory changes set to come in for the 2022 season. It remains to be seen if his Red Bull team has cracked the code to give him the dominance he will need to emulate Lewis Hamilton or Michael Schumacher.

Max Verstappen remembers Michael Schumacher as 'wonderful family man'

Max Verstappen has said that he never saw Michael Schumacher as an all-conquering F1 great like the German rightly was. Instead, for the Dutchman, Schumacher will always remain 'a wonderful family man'.

Verstappen's father, Jos, was a contemporary of the German legend during the '90s and early 2000s. Verstappen Sr. was also Schumacher's teammate for eight Grands Prix during the 1994 season with Bennetton.

According to a tweet by Motorsport.com in Turkey, this is what Max Verstappen thinks of when he hears Michael Schumacher's name:

“I was three or four years old at the time. All I knew was that [he] was Uncle Michael. He was very kind. He was such a wonderful family man. I never saw him as a world record-breaking champion because I didn’t realize it!”

Also Read Article Continues below

Michael Schumacher recently turned 53. The German F1 legend, however, has been in a medically induced coma since suffering a horrible skiing accident in December 2013.

Edited by Anurag C