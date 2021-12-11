"What I have achieved is already history": Max Verstappen claims his accomplishments are historic regardless of F1 title outcome

Max Verstappen is all set to battle Lewis Hamilton for the 2021 F1 world championship at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The driver believes he has made history regardless of the outcome of the grand finale on Sunday evening.

Verstappen is currently tied on points with title rival and defending champion Lewis Hamilton and is the first Dutch driver to compete for the world championship. His father, Jos Verstappen, known for having starred alongside F1 legend Michael Schumacher at Benetton, was never able to compete for a world championship the way his son has.

🇦🇪 @ymcofficial The stage is set 👀One more qualifying Saturday in 2021 ⏱️And it's a crucial one for Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton ⚔️ #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 The stage is set 👀One more qualifying Saturday in 2021 ⏱️And it's a crucial one for Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton ⚔️#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 @ymcofficial https://t.co/6huUWK5chW

The young Red Bull ace feels he has already written his name in the history books due to his achievements as a Dutch F1 driver this season. He said:

"I feel I have already achieved a lot. The title does not depend on that for me. I find it difficult to compare it with other sports, but for me, it doesn't change much if I win it or not - as long as I perform.What I have achieved as a Dutchman in this sport is already history."

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the revised Yas Marina Circuit will be broadcast free of cost in Verstappen's home country of Holland. Commenting on the initiative, Max Verstappen:

"It's great for the people to be able to watch it. I think for us, it's even more special because it is the first time a Dutch driver has [had] a chance of winning a championship, so hopefully, a lot of people will tune in."

Max Verstappen trails Lewis Hamilton in FP3

Despite going quickest at the end of FP1, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were second at the end of FP3, losing the fastest lap by more than 0.2s to championship rivals Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes.

The Red Bulls didn't seem too strong in terms of qualifying pace during FP2 yesterday, giving Mercedes the upper hand heading into qualifying later this evening.

Red Bull Racing Honda @redbullracing Now we wait for qualifying ⏰ Max and Checo are P2 and P4 at the end of FP3 🏁 #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 Now we wait for qualifying ⏰ Max and Checo are P2 and P4 at the end of FP3 🏁 #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 https://t.co/rLSqGoasff

Both teams will be trying their best to start as high as possible on the grid to minimize overtaking, and more crucially, reduce the chances of getting involved in an incident. Lewis Hamilton has to take special care in avoiding altercations with Max Verstappen because in the event of both drivers failing to finish, Verstappen would win the title by virtue of having more wins this year.

