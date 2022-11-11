Max Verstappen claims F1 sprint races are 'not really that fun for me'

Max Verstappen is not a big fan of sprint races, as the Red Bull driver feels they're not much fun.

Answering the question posed by David Croft of Sky Sports, Verstappen had said earlier in the week that he does not like sprint races much. Expanding on it, he said to Croft:

"Yeah, honestly, I'm just not a big fan of it because I feel like we don't really race because there are a few points that you get, right, but you also know that you can't really risk it because the main race is where you really get the points."

He continued:

"You don't do a pitstop so you just put on the tyre which will last the distance. With these cars probably the racing is a little bit better but overall you don't really see a lot of overtaking unless there's a car out of position. So then, yeah, it's not really that fun for me."

Max Verstappen @Max33Verstappen



To achieve 14 wins in a season is down to all the hard work by everyone in the team, let’s keep this going @HondaRacingGLB Unbelievable, what a season, and what a fantastic race!To achieve 14 wins in a season is down to all the hard work by everyone in the team, let’s keep this going @redbullracing Unbelievable, what a season, and what a fantastic race! To achieve 14 wins in a season is down to all the hard work by everyone in the team, let’s keep this going @redbullracing @HondaRacingGLB https://t.co/nG6uMggIPA

Verstappen did admit that everyone is entitled to have their opinion on sprint races, but he's not a fan of them, saying:

"Of course, everyone has their own opinion, right? Just for me it's not that fun. I do like the one practice and then straight into qualifying. I don't mind that because it's less practice for everyone to get fully up to speed, and you need to really nail the setup so that's okay, but yeah, I always feel a bit that when I go into a Sprint race that you're not really risking a lot and just wanting to play safe."

Max Verstappen @Max33Verstappen Great job team



To be on Pole Position here is amazing! The atmosphere is incredible, you can really feel the passion of the fans while driving the track.



I’m really looking forward to race here tomorrow A very lovely SaturdayGreat job team @redbullracing To be on Pole Position here is amazing! The atmosphere is incredible, you can really feel the passion of the fans while driving the track.I’m really looking forward to race here tomorrow A very lovely Saturday 👌 Great job team @redbullracing 💪To be on Pole Position here is amazing! The atmosphere is incredible, you can really feel the passion of the fans while driving the track. I’m really looking forward to race here tomorrow 🇲🇽👋 https://t.co/TAs7fwujPu

Max Verstappen picks Turn 1 as favourite part of Sao Paulo track

When asked about which part of the Sao Paulo track he likes the most, Max Verstappen said Turn 1. The driver looked back to the 2014 season when he first drove at the track in a Formula 1 car. He said:

"Turn 1. Just a shame that some of the kerbs, they've been changed a little bit. I remember when I did my Friday practice here, we still had a few of them… the old kerbs, which were a bit flatter, and you could really run them like in Turn 2, Turn 8 I think it is. It just makes it a little bit more special. But yeah, we don't have them anymore."

Verstappen will return to the Brazilian GP this weekend as a two-time world champion, having wrapped up his second straight championship at the Japanese GP a few weeks ago.

