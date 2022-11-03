Max Verstappen claims being 'never really interested in stats' after breaking F1 records

Max Verstappen claims he is uninterested in statistics and records after setting a new record for the maximum number of wins in a season at the 2022 F1 Mexican GP. He also broke the record for the highest number of points scored in a single season of the sport. The Dutchman, however, remains unbothered and claims he wants to carry on winning as many races as he can.

One being asked about what the record meant to him, Max Verstappen said:

"I don't know. I was never really interested in stats. I just live in the moment. I just try to - of course - do the best I can every single weekend. I try to win the races and that, for me, is the most important. Every single weekend when I go home, and I can say to myself that I maximised or close to that I'm happy. But of course, a lot in Formula 1 depends on your whole package, right? And we are having a great package and I'm just enjoying the moment and I'm not that interested in keeping in touch with every stat. But of course, it is an amazing season and of course I'm very happy with winning so many races."

Unbelievable, what a season, and what a fantastic race! To achieve 14 wins in a season is down to all the hard work by everyone in the team, let's keep this going

According to the Dutchman, statistics and records did not mean much to him, a fact he has reiterated throughout the season. Max Verstappen claims he believes in living in the moment and giving a 100 percent to every race weekend to achieve the best result. Enjoying the moment of having set a new record, the newly-crowned double champion felt he has had a good season this year.

Max Verstappen never imagined winning 14 races in an F1 season

The two-time world champion revealed that he has never fathomed winning 14 races in a season. Applauding the strategy and the final stint of the race, Max Verstappen felt proud of the new record he has set.

Describing his 14th victory of the season, the reigning champion said:

"Yeah, I mean, another great race, I think. We knew that the first stint was going to be the crucial one for us, to keep that Soft tyre alive long enough, which seemed to work. I mean, I did struggle a bit towards the end but luckily the gap was big enough to extend a few laps. And yeah, once we put on the Medium tyres, everything was working quite well. And I think quite early on we figured that we could make it to the end. So yeah, another great race, but also it's just an incredible season for us as a team. Never thought I would be able to win 14 races in a year. But yeah, of course, I'm incredibly proud."

Breaking Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel’s record of 13 wins in a season, the Dutchman has set his own record with two more races left on the calendar. Max Verstappen has also set another record with the Mexican GP result of scoring the maximum number of points scored in a single season which is 416. Lewis Hamilton's previous record of the maximum number of points scored in a single season was set in 2019 with 413 points, which has finally been broken by the Dutchman.

