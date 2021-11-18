Max Verstappen claims he's "not really surprised" by Mercedes' right of review for Lewis Hamilton incident

Red Bull F1 driver Max Verstappen is unfazed by Mercedes’ "right of review" appeal as he expected them to do so. On Lap 48 of the Brazil Grand Prix, he appeared to force Lewis Hamilton off the track but the stewards ruled it a racing incident and no penalty was handed out.

The Dutchman explained his mental frame behind the scenes and does not expect to be penalized for the incident. Speaking ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix, Max Verstappen reacted to Mercedes’ request and said:

“No [I’m] not really surprised by that, but that’s how it goes. I don’t even think about that. If, if ,if ... it’s not the end of the world. I don’t think about it too much because it’s not in my hands these kind of things. I’m the driver and I just need to focus on what’s happening on-track.”

The Dutchman explained his move post the Brazilian race, calling it "hard racing" during a title fight and did not expect a penalty. After the emergence of onboard footage of the incident, Mercedes were prompted to file a "right of review" request over the stewards' decision.

On being asked if the move deserved a penalty, Max Verstappen said:

“I don’t expect that to happen because I thought it was fair and hard racing between two guys who are fighting for the championship. So, it wouldn’t have been, anyway, an easy pass because that is not how I am and I don’t think how it should be when you are fighting for the title.”

Mercedes team officials, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen were summoned to meet the stewards ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix at 5:00 pm local time. Red Bull F1 as a team did express their surprise at Mercedes’ request.

Max Verstappen hopes to extend points lead at Qatar Grand Prix

While Mercedes' review request takes its course over the weekend, the Red Bull F1 driver will have to focus ahead on the 2021 Qatar GP weekend. The Dutchman will have to win the race at the Losail International Circuit to be comfortably ahead of his rival Lewis Hamilton in the championship and control the momentum for the next two races.

Formula 1 @F1



And Max Verstappen is ready for another intense weekend



🇶🇦 The title battle rumbles on to Qatar!And Max Verstappen is ready for another intense weekend #QatarGP 🇶🇦 #F1 The title battle rumbles on to Qatar!And Max Verstappen is ready for another intense weekend#QatarGP 🇶🇦 #F1 https://t.co/SOfYJczd70

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Currently, the gap between the two title contenders is 14 points, with Max Verstappen in the lead. However a win at the Qatar GP could help him secure a comfortable buffer over the last two races. Ideally, Red Bull F1 will hope for a 1-2 finish or a double podium at Losail in order to minimize Hamilton's chances of making up ground in the standings.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee