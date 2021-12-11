"Short run didn't go to plan" - Max Verstappen claims qualifying pace did not look as good as race pace during practice

Max Verstappen commented on his performance during the second practice session of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Friday evening. The Dutchman claimed their race pace was competitive, but they lacked pace in a qualifying setup.

Max Verstappen revealed in a post-FP2 interview that they weren't happy with the qualifying pace the car had on low fuel during the session. This was despite going fastest in FP1. RedBull tried a number of setups throughout the hour-long session, but Verstappen was still unsatisfied. The Dutchman said:

"We're still learning and understanding a few things, but clearly the short run didn't go as planned, lacking a bit of pace, but the long runs were quite a bit more competitive and of course that is also important."

Max Verstappen also spoke about the revised Yas Marina Circuit in the same interview. He said:

"I think it makes it a bit more fun to drive, in general, faster corners are more fun. Especially the last sector was a bit tight off-camber. It is still off-camber but at least the radius is a bit more round. So I do think they are positive."

His teammate Sergio Perez, on the other hand, doesn't feel the same. The Mexican driver is unsure of whether the changes to the track will improve wheel-to-wheel racing at the venue.

Watch the full clip below:

Max Verstappen goes fastest in FP1 but manages only P4 in FP2

Max Verstappen was correct in his analysis of pace. He managed to go only fourth fastest in the second practice session on Friday evening.

Lewis Hamilton got the fastest lap with a time of 1:23.691, ahead of Esteban Ocon, who made a surprise appearance, splitting the two Mercedes cars. Verstappen was 0.6 seconds off the pace despite topping the time sheet at the end of FP1.

Karun Chandhok @karunchandhok Very confusing practice session - both RBR and Merc holding plenty in reserve although the Mercedes looked better balanced in FP2.



Pleased (and slightly relieved) to hear Max and Lewis say that the changes to the track layout have been positive 👍🏽👍🏽 Very confusing practice session - both RBR and Merc holding plenty in reserve although the Mercedes looked better balanced in FP2. Pleased (and slightly relieved) to hear Max and Lewis say that the changes to the track layout have been positive 👍🏽👍🏽

Only time will tell whether the lack of pace was caused due to driver inability or due to an inoptimal setup. With the championship on the line, Saturday's FP3 session will be crucial for teams.

Catch the action live as the 2021 F1 season comes to a nail-biting end at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

