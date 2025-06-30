Max Verstappen clan wants Red Bull to either fire or demote Christian Horner: Reports

The situation inside Red Bull could be getting intense as the Max Verstappen clan reportedly wants Christian Horner to be sacked or demoted. This rumor comes amid the Dutch driver's struggles with performance this season.

Red Bull's downward spiral continued at the Austrian GP. The Horner-led team finished the race weekend with no points, that too at its home track, the Red Bull Ring.

Verstappen, who crashed out of the race on Lap 1, also suffered because of it, and has gone very close to losing his P3 position in the Drivers' Standings. Currently, he stands nine points ahead of George Russell, and if the Mercedes driver overtakes him by July, Verstappen would be able to trigger his exit clause.

In that case, Red Bull may well have to let him go. However, if the Dutchman wants to stay, he might have some conditions, as per a recent report by German media house Auto Motor Und Sport.

The report claims that while Verstappen would like to stay at Red Bull, he is said to have a big condition, which is said to be that Horner is either replaced or his role in the team reduced.

If the claim is true, it might not be easy to replace Christian Horner, as the British boss is one of the most experienced team principals in the sport.

With over two decades of experience, Horner has nurtured the rise of Sebastian Vettel, Mark Webber, Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen, and multiple junior drivers. Moreover, he is said to still have the support of the Yoovidhya Family, the co-owners of Red Bull, even if it's not full-fledged.

Who could replace Christian Horner at Max Verstappen

Replacing Christian Horner might not be an easy task, but if Red Bull were to take such a decision, multiple names could come up as a replacement for the British boss. Here are some of the names, as suggested by the Auto Motor Und Sport report.

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing talks with Christian Horner - Source: Getty

Toro Rosso (AlphaTauri) Chief Executive Officer, Peter Bayer, who has been increasingly successful with the Racing Bulls this season, is one big name that could be considered for the role.

Peter Seidl, the former McLaren team principal and Audi project manager, is also a name that could come up as a choice. Oliver Oakes was also highly rated by Red Bull, per the report. But he is currently dealing with legal issues.

