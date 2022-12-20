Max Verstappen compares 2022 F1 cars to the ones from 2021

Max Verstappen compared the 2022 and 2021 F1 cars, calling the newer cars 'lazy'. The sport introduced a new aerodynamic philosophy for the 2022 season, making the cars heavier and hence 'lazier'.

Formula 1 drastically changed its aerodynamic philosophy for the 2022 season, fundamentally changing the way cars generate downforce. The newer F1 cars now rely on 'ground effect' to generate the bulk of their downforce, leading to new designs from the whole grid. As a result, newer cars were heavier and not as 'snappy' as their predecessors, making them 'lazier' to drive in Verstappen's eyes.

The Dutchman, however, quickly adapted his driving style to that of the new cars and went on to dominate the 2022 season by a huge margin. The difference, Verstappen claimed, was mostly in the low-speed corners, where the 2022 cars felt slower and sluggish.

Comparing the two generations of cars, Max Verstappen said in an exclusive with RacingNews365.com:

"Last year's car was more agile because the weight was down. The visibility was a lot better on the front axle, but to be honest, in the high-speed corners, these cars are fine, but in the low-speed, they are a bit lazy."

The Red Bull driver further said:

"At high-speed, they are quite stable, whereas last year's car was a bit more twitchy, but again in the low-speed, the weight really takes over. It is a bit of a shame, but at the end of the day, the cars were made for better racing and they deliver that."

Max Verstappen is not a fan of street circuits

Two-time world champion Max Verstappen claims street circuits in F1 are esthetically pleasing, but lacking in the racing department. The Dutchman claims that the bigger and heavier new generation cars are not suited for street circuit racing.

Max Verstappen has won on street circuits like Monaco, Miami, Jeddah, and Baku, but is still disappointed with how newer cars behave on such tracks. The Red Bull driver would also like to see fewer street circuits on the calendar and would much rather have old-school circuits that allow for better racing.

The world champion's main criticism of street circuits is that current-gen cars can no longer take the curbs through narrow streets. Max Verstappen gave his opinion on street circuits in an exclusive interview for FORMULA 1 Magazine, saying:

"Formula 1 cars are really not made for that. I don't like street circuits at all anymore. With the old cars it was still doable, but now...In Monaco and Singapore, I was very disappointed how the new cars went through the streets. Too heavy, too stiff, you can't take curbs with you anymore. The cars just aren't built for it. Street circuits are fun for the pictures, but not for racing."

Max Verstappen's next challenge seems to come in a Mercedes-sized package, with the Brackley-based team reportedly having 'solved' its major issues. It will be interesting to see whether the Dutchman will go head-to-head with Lewis Hamilton once again in 2023, giving fans yet another season for the ages.

