Max Verstappen has no competition at the moment, not even Sergio Perez, claims Red Bull advisor

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko feels that Max Verstappen does not have any competition on the grid at the moment. Speaking to German publication Bild, Helmut Marko was questioned if next year Sergio Perez could put up a challenge in terms of the championship.

Ferrari News 🐎 @FanaticsFerrari 🎙️| Helmut Marko on 2023:



"Ferrari is strong, but Mercedes will be even stronger, considering the whole package. Especially with a driver like Lewis Hamilton. He is still a top driver."





Compared to the 2021 F1 season where he was still a bit green, Perez had a much better showing in 2022. Helmut Marko, however, does not think Perez could put up much of a challenge against Max Verstappen. He even went on to claim that no driver on the F1 grid can beat Verstappen in the same machinery right now. He said:

"Checo can certainly win a race or two. But at the moment I don't see that he can challenge Max for a whole season. In general, I don't see that anyone with the same prerequisites can currently do this."

Marko: "I fear that Hamilton will not remain winless in 2023. Mercedes fought their way to us over the season, and they have more wind tunnel time."

"But I'm not worried. We're on good track for 2023, and with Max we have the best driver on the grid."





When questioned about what the target would be for the team next season, Marko aimed at a repeat of the 2022 F1 season, saying:

"We want to be similarly dominant in 2023. Even if it is very difficult, there is always room for improvement. We have room for improvement in terms of reliability. In the first three races we retired three times due to a technical defect."

Helmut Marko: With Max Verstappen, we have the best driver on the grid

Max Verstappen's arch-rival Lewis Hamilton did not win a race this season, making it the first time in his career that the Mercedes driver hasn't won a race in an entire season. Having said that, Marko expects Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes to bounce back next season, especially after the progress shown this season.

The Red Bull advisor was, however, not too bothered as he felt the team was on the right track and had the best driver on the grid in Max Verstappen. He said:

"Unfortunately, I'm afraid not. Mercedes fought their way to us over the year. Although they are not yet at eye level, they have more time in the wind tunnel to develop the car. But I'm not too worried. We are on the right track for 2023 and with Max we have the best driver in the field."

Max Verstappen is now a two-time world champion and could be looking at another title battle against Lewis Hamilton next season.

