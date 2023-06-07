Max Verstappen confesses it 'would be amazing to have more drivers really up there' at the front of the grid

Max Verstappen confesses that it would be amazing to have the top drivers battling at the front of the grid with him. The Red Bull driver has enjoyed a dominant run this season as the car has been in a league of its own. So much so, that the team have gone unchallenged in the first seven races of the season.

Max Verstappen has been able to win five of the first seven races, with teammate Sergio Perez winning the other two. The current F1 pecking order seems to be a departure from the 2021 and 2022 F1 seasons where for a large part we did have multiple teams fighting for wins.

The Red Bull driver, though, confessed that having the top drivers fighting at the front of the grid would be amazing to watch.

In Barcelona, Max Verstappen shared the podium with Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton (2nd) and George Russell (3rd). After the win, he admitted that he would love to see the top drivers at the front competing for top honors. As quoted by F1.com, he said:

“Yeah, I think it’s great for the sport in general right, if you have more teams fighting up front. Honestly, that would be amazing, to have more drivers really up there. Hopefully throughout the year it will get closer and maybe next year there are more teams really up there.”

Max Verstappen urges Red Bull to continue working

Max Verstappen has won the last three races in a dominant fashion but the driver is in no mood of letting up. After the win in Barcelona, Verstappen urged the team to not let up and keep on improving their performance. He insisted that the challenge is not always going to be as easy as it was in the last few races.

Verstappen said:

“It’s a good period, but we have to keep on working and trying to find more performance. I’m happy in the car and I think the last few weekends have been definitely a lot more positive for me."

He added:

"This is one weekend where I think it went really well, but we also know that maybe at some other tracks it’s not like this. There’s still a lot of races to come where we again have to perform really well to try and win the race.”

Verstappen is in a very dominant position in the championship with a 53-point lead over his teammate and second-placed Sergio Perez. He will be hoping to better some of the records he won last season as the 2023 F1 season draws to a close.

