“Going to be completely different” - Max Verstappen predicts changes for his car prior to Bahrain tests

Max Verstappen has confirmed that his Red Bull RB18 is still evolving and will be completely different by the time the team arrives in Bahrain for the next pre-season testing session.

The 24-year old got in 206 laps during the first pre-season testing session. The Dutchman's fastest time was a 1:19.756. Despite a solid showing, Max Verstappen believes Red Bull can improve even further.

After the session, the reigning world champion shed light on his team's plans going towards the season opener. Verstappen said:

“It’s difficult to rate. What was positive is the car was running smooth, I was happy with the balance – but Bahrain is going to be completely different, so heading into race one, the car will be completely different as well. So for me, I just focussed on doing a lot of laps and try to really nail down every single aspect of the car.”

F1's next pre-season testing session in Bahrain will take place between March 10-12 and will be followed by the first race of the season on March 20.

Max Verstappen is 'stronger' than Sebastian Vettel, according to Dr. Helmut Marko

Dr. Helmut Marko has hailed Max Verstappen as a stronger driver than four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel.

Marko is an advisor to the Red Bull team while also being in charge of their junior drivers' program. The Austrian saw the rise of Vettel and Verstappen through the ranks to the pinnacle of F1.

During an interview with ServusTV at the end of the 2021 season, Marko was asked to compare Verstappen to Vettel. He said:

“Without a doubt, Max [Verstappen] is stronger. He doesn’t need a warm-up [lap]. If it rains somewhere, the others do five or eight laps. Then Max goes out and sets the fastest time on the first lap. On Jeddah – nobody knew the track. The others were still ‘exploring’ the track, Max goes out and bang! Three tenths [faster]. That is one of his fascinating qualities.”

Marko was also complimentary towards Verstappen's newfound maturity, which played a huge role in the Dutchman bagging his maiden world title.

