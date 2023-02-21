Max Verstappen to create new racing video game in collaboration with Dutch beer maker

Max Verstappen was announced as Heineken's project Player 0.0's global ambassador. They aim to develop a racing simulation video game for players around the world.

Max Verstappen is known for liking sim racing and gaming. He was one of the racers during the 2023 Virtual Le Mans, before angrily quitting the race due to connection issues. His keenness towards virtual racing makes him the perfect candidate for the post.

The Player 0.0 project is supposed to give virtual racers around the world a chance to race against actual racing drivers.

The partnership will also be supported by Heineken's responsible drinking program; "When You Drive, Never Drink." Drivers like Nico Rosberg, Daniel Ricciardo, Sergio Perez, and Naomi Schiff have all been part of the initiative.

The initiative will also be cast by Red Bull since Heineken also signed a long-term deal with the team.

Max Verstappen delighted by being chosen as Heineken's global ambassador

Max Verstappen will be the face of the Player 0.0 project, and the Dutchman was delighted by the news. This is due to the fact that Heineken is also a Dutch brand. Verstappen stated that he felt special after being chosen for the program and that he 'is excited' to be a part of the campaign. PlanetF1.com quoted him,

"Being from the Netherlands myself, it is something truly special to partner up with an iconic Dutch brand like Heineken. People who know me, know that I am very determined and, as a driver, I do not want to leave any room for error. That’s why I am excited to become a part of the ‘When You Drive, Never Drink’ campaign to help raise awareness for responsible consumption."

Max Verstappen also added that his love for gaming and sim racing makes it amazing that he is going to contribute to the development of the video game.

"And being an avid gamer and passionate sim racer myself, I’m thrilled to be playing a part in the new gaming initiative being developed, called Player 0.0."

Verstappen is expected to battle for his third consecutive world championship this upcoming season. However, with the expected strong return of Mercedes and Ferrari, he will have a lot of competition to face as well.

