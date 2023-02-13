Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo break the internet as Red Bull gear up for the NFL Super Bowl

Red Bull recently posted a few pictures from an old promotional video of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo playing American football. The video was from five years ago when both drivers were on the team. Since Red Bull as an energy drink brand has a huge reach in almost all kinds of sports, they were able to make this kind of video with their F1 drivers.

These screenshots of the video were posted by the F1 team's official Twitter handle to simply show their enthusiasm for the NFL Super Bowl game that took place on February 12th, 2023. After the team announced its partnership with Ford, the Milton Keynes-based outfit is especially interested in increasing its reach in the US. This promotion is also fueled by F1 gradually capturing the American audience by hosting more races in the US.

Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen were some of the most popular driver lineups among F1 fans. Though they were competitive on track, some of their off-track promotional videos were extremely funny and entertaining to watch.

Ricciardo, of course, left Red Bull to join Renault and then McLaren, while Verstappen stayed and gradually dominated the field, winning two world championships. After two tough seasons at McLaren, the Australian left the team and rejoined Red Bull as a third driver. Hence, we might see more content from them in the future.

F1 Twitterati reacts to Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo's old Red Bull video screenshots of NFL Super Bowl

F1 fans absolutely loved the screenshots of Red Bull's old video where Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo played American football. With the Australian returning to the team, Red Bull could post these pictures and further increase their reach in the US. Additionally, people were huge fans of the videos in which these two were featured.

The F1 Twitterati talked about how Red Bull should make more videos like this in the future. They joked about how Verstappen was their favorite player in the Super Bowl. Some of them also expressed that they were not happy to see Sergio Perez in the pictures. Of course, since Checo has not yet made a video related to American football with Red Bull, he was not featured in the post.

In conclusion, thousands of F1 fans loved Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo's pictures taken from an old Red Bull video where they played American football. It is safe to say that the two will continue to appear in videos together now that they are on the same team.

