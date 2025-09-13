Max Verstappen deemed “one of the most important pillars” between Red Bull & Ford

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen's future at Red Bull for the 2026 season was in doubt after the Dutchman was spotted with Mercedes Boss Toto Wolff, with rumors of a potential move to Silver Arrows for 2026. However, Verstappen came out at the Hungarian GP and confirmed that he will be staying with Red Bull in 2026. Ford CEO Jim Farley recently came out and hailed the F1 champion as an important pillar of the Ford-Red Bull partnership.
Red Bull’s current engine supplier, Honda, came out in October 2020 and expressed their interest in leaving F1. The same pushed Red Bull to invest millions in the Red Bull PowerTrains (RBPT), with Honda providing technical assistance until the end of the 2025 season.
In early 2023, Red Bull came out and announced that it would partner with Ford starting in 2026, as the American manufacturer will provide battery cell and electric motor expertise. With the new regulations for 2026 on the horizon, RBPT and Ford have been working on the new power unit, which is a 50-50 split between the power delivery from the internal combustion engine and the electrical motors.
Red Bull’s newly appointed Team Principal, Laurent Mekies, and Ford CEO Jim Farley recently sat down with Sky Sports F1 for an interview. Farley was questioned about Ford’s association with Max Verstappen. The First Chief Executive came out and detailed the Dutchman's impact on the power unit development, as he said,
“Oh, I think this is one of the most important pillars or foundations for the PU's success. And talking to Max, I think we at Ford have really grown our respect for Max, watching him this year.” (7:19 onwards)
“The way he has provided stability without drama in an environment where we're all just trying to do our jobs. And I could really see that in his eyes today versus last year,” added Farley as he hailed Max Verstappen's commitment.
Honda, the engine manufacturer with whom Max Verstappen won four F1 titles, soon gained interest in the F1 project as the 2026 rules were announced, but by then, Red Bull had already invested in the RBPT. Honda decided to partner with Aston Martin as their exclusive power unit supplier for 2026.
Laurent Mekies details the work put in by Max Verstappen for the 2026 power unit development
While the configuration of the ICE for 2026 remains similar, it would no longer feature the MGU-H and a larger battery pack and motor. It would also be the first power unit built solely by RBPT, with Ford's partnership. Laurent Mekies came out and detailed how Max Verstappen has been a central part of the development and is deeply involved in the process. Detailing the work put in by the Dutchman, he said,
“Max Verstappen is doing a lot more than just asking for the numbers [at the Red Bull Powertrains building]. You would be surprised. Max is giving so much to the projects also outside of the car.” (8:20 onwards)
“So, he's not just asking for the numbers. He's testing the car in the simulators. He's working with engineers on both sides of the fence to understand how do we develop these 2026 cars, where do we try to get the power, where do we try to get the downforce? That's how central to the project he is,” added Mekies
Max Verstappen visited the RBPT facility recently, and images from the same were uploaded by Red Bull on their social media accounts.