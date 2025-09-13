Max Verstappen deemed “one of the most important pillars” between Red Bull & Ford

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen's future at Red Bull for the 2026 season was in doubt after the Dutchman was spotted with Mercedes Boss Toto Wolff, with rumors of a potential move to Silver Arrows for 2026. However, Verstappen came out at the Hungarian GP and confirmed that he will be staying with Red Bull in 2026. Ford CEO Jim Farley recently came out and hailed the F1 champion as an important pillar of the Ford-Red Bull partnership.

Ad

Red Bull’s current engine supplier, Honda, came out in October 2020 and expressed their interest in leaving F1. The same pushed Red Bull to invest millions in the Red Bull PowerTrains (RBPT), with Honda providing technical assistance until the end of the 2025 season.

In early 2023, Red Bull came out and announced that it would partner with Ford starting in 2026, as the American manufacturer will provide battery cell and electric motor expertise. With the new regulations for 2026 on the horizon, RBPT and Ford have been working on the new power unit, which is a 50-50 split between the power delivery from the internal combustion engine and the electrical motors.

Ad

Trending

Red Bull’s newly appointed Team Principal, Laurent Mekies, and Ford CEO Jim Farley recently sat down with Sky Sports F1 for an interview. Farley was questioned about Ford’s association with Max Verstappen. The First Chief Executive came out and detailed the Dutchman's impact on the power unit development, as he said,

“Oh, I think this is one of the most important pillars or foundations for the PU's success. And talking to Max, I think we at Ford have really grown our respect for Max, watching him this year.” (7:19 onwards)

Ad

“The way he has provided stability without drama in an environment where we're all just trying to do our jobs. And I could really see that in his eyes today versus last year,” added Farley as he hailed Max Verstappen's commitment.

Ad

Honda, the engine manufacturer with whom Max Verstappen won four F1 titles, soon gained interest in the F1 project as the 2026 rules were announced, but by then, Red Bull had already invested in the RBPT. Honda decided to partner with Aston Martin as their exclusive power unit supplier for 2026.

Laurent Mekies details the work put in by Max Verstappen for the 2026 power unit development

While the configuration of the ICE for 2026 remains similar, it would no longer feature the MGU-H and a larger battery pack and motor. It would also be the first power unit built solely by RBPT, with Ford's partnership. Laurent Mekies came out and detailed how Max Verstappen has been a central part of the development and is deeply involved in the process. Detailing the work put in by the Dutchman, he said,

Ad

“Max Verstappen is doing a lot more than just asking for the numbers [at the Red Bull Powertrains building]. You would be surprised. Max is giving so much to the projects also outside of the car.” (8:20 onwards)

“So, he's not just asking for the numbers. He's testing the car in the simulators. He's working with engineers on both sides of the fence to understand how do we develop these 2026 cars, where do we try to get the power, where do we try to get the downforce? That's how central to the project he is,” added Mekies

Max Verstappen visited the RBPT facility recently, and images from the same were uploaded by Red Bull on their social media accounts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More