"The car is stiffer than before but I don't care" - Max Verstappen describes new F1 2022 cars

Max Verstappen has given his initial impression of the 2022 F1 cars, after completing nearly three Grand Prix distances worth of runs in two days of testing in Barcelona.

The Dutchman said that while his Red Bull RB18 feels 'a little stiffer' compared to last year's car, its overall balance is good.

Speaking to Motorsport.com after the conclusion of the Barcelona test, the reigning F1 world champion said:

“They are definitely stiffer than before, but I don’t care. [We are] just getting up to speed, understanding how to drive the car. Of course it’s a little bit different to previous years. But overall, it was very positive and enjoyable. I hadn’t driven an F1 car for a while, so it was nice to again."

Despite their strong run, Verstappen says it's difficult to say where his team stacks up against the rest of the grid. He expects most other cars to look 'completely different' when they arrive in Bahrain for the second test in a few weeks' time.

Max Verstappen said:

"I am not looking at lap times yet; I will only do that during Q3 in Bahrain. It remains difficult to estimate exactly where you stand, although it is positive that the car has performed without any problems, and that I am satisfied with the balance.”

Meanwhile, the Dutchman was among the few drivers who tested the new cars' ability to follow others closely. On Day 3, he spent a few laps following multiple cars, and says that the new cars were a bit better compared to last year.

Christian Horner hopes Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton battle resumes in 2022

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner hopes Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton resume their epic title battle from last year once again this season. Horner expects Red Bull and Mercedes to once again compete for the championship in the upcoming season, but doesn't rule out stiffer competition from Ferrari and McLaren.

Speaking to RN365, after the conclusion of the Barcelona pre-season test, the Briton said:

"It's what everybody wants to see; you want to see the best drivers in the world fighting wheel-to-wheel. I think Ferrari could be in there, McLaren (are) looking strong, so you might have a few other candidates. And don't forget George Russell. I mean, he's going to be a key component in this championship as well."

Red Bull finally managed to realize their goal of winning the world championship with Max Verstappen last season. They will now hope to defend the title in 2022.

Furthermore, the Austrian outfit will also look forward to providing stiffer competition to Mercedes for the constructor's title, hoping to bring it back to Milton Keynes after nearly eight years.

