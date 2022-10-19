Max Verstappen on his desire to win more titles after 2022 F1 championship win

Max Verstappen expressed his yearning to win more titles in the long career ahead of him as he spoke to Sportskeeda at the Japanese GP Champions Conference in Suzuka. The Dutchman felt he enjoyed racing with Red Bull Racing and wants to achieve more feats in his career with them.

Asked by Sportskeeda about his goals after winning two titles, the Dutch champion said:

“Well, I mean, I still have a few more years in F1. So I hope that we can be competitive for a few more years. I want to win more races. And potentially, I want to, of course, try and win more titles.”

After the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP, Max Verstappen spoke to Sportskeeda in a similar championship press conference. He said that his goal of being a world champion was achieved and everything after that was a bonus.

Max Verstappen is looking forward to more success with Red Bull in the future

Max Verstappen believes he is comfortable with the team and its current setup and looks forward to more success with them. However, despite his confidence, he is skeptical whether he will have a smooth run like 2022 again considering the competition his rivals put up.

Nonetheless, the Dutchman desires to achieve more success in the coming years with Red Bull and hopes they can keep the same pool of talent knit together.

Further shedding light on his future, Max Verstappen said:

"Well, it's just going to depend on the coming years, right? We have a really good group of people. And I think they also work really well together. So it's all about just keeping them together. And so if we keep them together, I think they can achieve a lot."

Red Bull and Verstappen had an uneasy start to the season with retirements and technical issues. However, by the end of the first half of the season they managed to dominate their rivals by a huge margin. With a contract signed with Red Bull until the end of 2028, the Dutchman has a long future with the team to achieve more titles and success.

