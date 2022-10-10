Max Verstappen details how a tractor on track will be 'dangerous' for F1 drivers at any speed

Max Verstappen criticized the presence of a recovery tractor on the racetrack while the cars were still running. The two-time world champion explained why it could have been dangerous for the cars behind him.

The Dutchman detailed the track conditions and how poor visibility could have caused a crash. Speaking to the media in a post-race interview, Verstappen said:

"Of course, I arrived there first and I saw the crane and I have perfect visibility but when you're behind, you always try to drive out of the spray: you go left or you go right, because you can't really see anything and that is when things happen. You drive suddenly left and suddenly you can see a crane or whatever, that would be very dangerous at any speed. "

He further commented on the race starts and claimed:

"So that's definitely something we need to improve. Yeah, like I mentioned before, that first start was fine for that first lap but then very quickly, because of the hard rain we had at the time, it just became undriveable. And then the second start we did was fine, yeah."

AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly was left shaky after spotting the recovery vehicle on the track. While other cars passed it under a safety car, Gasly was trying to catch up and was later summoned to the stewards owing to his speeding under the flags.

Fernando Alonso congratulates Max Verstappen on winning twice in F1

Max Verstappen became a two-time world champion post the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix. The driver received this news late while in Parc Ferme and was as surprised as the fans and the entire F1 fraternity.

Fernando Alonso, a fellow two-time world champion, wished the young driver luck and hoped he would win more championships. Alonso said:

"Congratulations to Max and Red Bull. It was outstanding, the job that they've been doing this year. When you win the championship with four races to the end, it means that you did something exceptional, so congratulations! Welcome to the club and hopefully, I wish you have more luck than what I had. But yeah, next year, hopefully, you have more competition than this year, and I'm on that spot as well."

Max Verstappen clinched his victory after Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was awarded a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage. Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez successfully forced the Monégasque into making this mistake during the dying hours of the Japanese GP.

