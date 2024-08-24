Max Verstappen details being woken up by doping team at 7 AM in the morning whilst still being in bed

Max Verstappen recently explained how a doping control team woke him up at 7 AM while he was still in bed. This doping test was done before the 2024 F1 Dutch GP race weekend.

During Team Redline's Twitch livestream, the three-time world champion played Call of Duty with his eSports team members. In the middle of matches, he told how a doping control team tested him early in the morning that day. He said how he was surprised to hear a knock on his door at 7 AM, only to find out that they wanted to test him. He concluded with a sarcastic remark on how it was a great experience to start off the home race weekend.

"Oh, by the way, I had a lovely morning this morning. So I'm in bed, and suddenly the doorbell rings. And I'm like 'What the f**k? Who the f**k is ringing the doorbell'. And I look at my phone, it's seven o'clock. I'm like 'What the f**k? What the f**k is going on'. So I got to the door, opened the door, yeah, doping control. At 7 AM, mate. That's a great start to the weekend," Verstappen said.

The Red Bull star also explained how using the toilet properly took him around an hour.

"Then it took me one hour to go to the toilet that was also very nice thing," he concluded.

Team Redline team members chuckled at Max Verstappen's story in sympathy as they continued with the game.

Max Verstappen feels he will retire before he hits 400 races in his career

Max Verstappen recently talked about how he could retire before hitting the 400 race mark.

Speaking at the press conference before the 2024 F1 Dutch GP, the Dutchman was told that the upcoming race at Circuit Zandvoort will be his 200th in F1. He was then asked whether he'd continue to race for the next 200 races, to which the Red Bull driver immediately said "no".

He felt that he reached 200 races quite quickly since, for the past few years, F1 has hosted lots of races in a single season.

"No. Nice and easy, yeah. So we passed halfway for sure, but it's been already, of course, an incredible ride. 200, yeah, I mean, it doesn't feel like 200, but of course we're doing a lot of races now in a year, so you add them quite quickly," Verstappen said.

Max Verstappen currently leads the 2024 F1 drivers' championship table with 277 points. While the 26-year-old has been a dominant force in the sport in 2022 and 2023, he's facing stern competition this season. Drivers such as Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, Lewis Hamilton, and Charles Leclerc have drastically closed the gap to Verstappen. As of now, seven drivers from the top four teams have won races.

