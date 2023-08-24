Max Verstappen ditches grocery shopping due to hilarious reason - "It’s not good for my weight”

Max Verstappen revealed that he no longer goes grocery shopping on his own and the reason he gave for it is quite hilarious.

Verstappen is arguably one of the fastest drivers to have ever stepped on the Formula 1 grid and is currently dominating the entire season. Even though he has everything controlled under his belt in Formula 1, he is not so good at managing his shopping when he goes out for groceries.

The Athletic quoted Max Verstappen stating that he does not go out for grocery shopping on his own nowadays. This is because when he does, he buys extensive items, including food, which is not good for him.

"It’s dangerous that I go because I just load everything in it, and it’s not good for my weight. So I have to be a little bit careful."

The Athletic further revealed that Max Verstappen's hobbies seem to be limited to Formula 1 and motorsports. He also said that he is not so good at other things like tennis or golf.

Max Verstappen can possibly win the 2023 World Championship after the Japanese GP

Although Verstappen thinks he is not great with handling social media or playing other sports, activities like these would not take a toll on him given the season he is having. The Dutchman is at the top of the championship standings, sitting quite comfortably as other drivers chase him for a win.

As per the statistics, Max Verstappen could win the World Championship by the end of the Japanese Grand Prix. That is, if he manages to win every single race until then with the fastest lap and his teammate Sergio Perez finishes out of points.

However, if Perez does finish in points and Verstappen doesn't score the fastest laps, he could still win the race in Qatar when Formula 1 goes down for the Grand Prix there. This would be an incredible fate and season.

Technically and mathematically, more than half of the grid is still eligible to win the World Championship. But it seems to be only a matter of time before Verstappen wins it for the third consecutive season.

At the same time, Red Bull too seems to be the only contender for the constructors' championship and has almost won it. They were also the winners in the 2022 season.