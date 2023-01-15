Max Verstappen DNFs out of 'clown show' virtual race: "This is the last time I am ever participating"

Max Verstappen was forced to retire from the Virtual Le Mans race after a series of glitches and interruptions from the game's server caused him to disconnect. He was the leader of the race when this happened, and it caused him to rage out upon the 'incompetence' of the sim game.

He raged out as he said that he does not intend to participate in this series, ever, because of the troubles that the server always faces.

Max Verstappen said:

"This is the last time I am ever participating. Because what's the point? You prepare for five months trying to win this championship, you're leading the championship, you're trying to win this race for which you prepare for two months. Honestly it's a joke, you can't call this an event. Clown show."

Max Verstappen took the lead of the race by over a minute after he witnessed his screen going blank. By the time he took control of the car again, he had fallen back, and then a pit stop saw him drop down to 17th place.

After an hour of racing, he climbed his way to the 14th place but was under two laps down and at that point, his team, Redline, decided to retire his car. The double F1 world champion then raged out on rFactor 2, the game where the race was being hosted.

Max Verstappen plans to uninstall the game after server error

Max Verstappen was disappointed with the game because of the issues he faced. He found it worthless to prepare for the race for months only to retire midway through because of server errors. He also sarcastically stated that he had a better chance of winning if he went to a casino in Las Vegas. The Dutchman said:

"I hope the organisers consider where they work. It's game over. I think I have more chances if I just go to Vegas and the casino, I would have more chance to win. I think I'm going to uninstall the game, that's nice, frees up a bit of space on the PC anyway. And I really hope everyone uninstalls the game."

The game was filled with technical glitches throughout the weekend. This also included an hour-long shutdown of the event, and to add to the list, a security breach on the server. Many users on social media also suggested hosting the entire race on a different game than rFactor 2 since it is unreliable.

