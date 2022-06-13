"We also do more races a year" - Max Verstappen downplays his Baku win that equals records of F1 greats Jim Clark and Niki Lauda

Max Verstappen does not think that F1 records across generations are comparable as he ties for wins with legends of the sport Jim Clark and Niki Lauda at the 2022 F1 Azerbaijan GP.

The reigning world champion qualified in P3 behind Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and his teammate Sergio Perez, who stole the lead going into Turn 1 on the opening lap. Verstappen passed the Mexican on lap 14 before inheriting the lead after Leclerc's power unit forced him to retire.

Verstappen never looked back once he gained the lead. He claimed his 25th win in F1, joining two-time world champion Jim Clark and three-time world champion Niki Lauda in the process. Furthermore, it was the 66th podium for the 24-year-old, a new team record, eclipsing that of four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel.

At a post-race press conference at the Baku City Circuit, Max Verstappen was asked about the records he had both broken and set when he crossed the finish line in P1. He said:

“Well, hopefully many more [podiums] to come. Yeah, we also do more races a year, right? So if you have a good car…It’s not really comparable, but it’s nice for the books.”

"It's completely wrong" - Max Verstappen against the imposition of a salary cap for F1 drivers

Max Verstappen is vehemently against the idea of a salary cap being implemented for F1 drivers' salaries amid concerns about rising costs in the sport. F1 has a hard $140 million budget cap that all teams must operate under, however, drivers' salaries are exempt from this.

Max Verstappen was asked to weigh in on the matter prior to the 2022 F1 Azerbaijan GP. He said:

“It’s still all a bit vague as well, right? I mean, I think no one really knows where it’s going to go. But from my side, it’s completely wrong. Because I think at the moment F1 is becoming more and more popular and everyone is making more and more money, including the teams, Formula 1 - everyone is benefiting. So, why should the drivers, with their IP rights and everything, be capped, [drivers] who actually bring the show and put their lives at risk? Because we do, eventually. So, for me, it’s completely wrong.”

Following his win at the Baku City Circuit, Verstappen heads to the Canadian GP in first place in the World Drivers' Championship standings with 150 points. Red Bull holds an 80-point lead over Ferrari in the Constructor Standings.

