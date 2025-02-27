Max Verstappen drops 4-word response when questioned how the F1-75 car launch event was

At the F1 75 launch event, Max Verstappen was one of the figures who were booed by the fans present at the event. This supposedly left a sour taste in the Verstappen camp as his father Jos explained how the reigning champion was unhappy with the treatment he received. However, when asked about his experience at the event, Verstappen gave a positive remark.

Ad

F1 hosted a grand launch event covering all F1 teams and drivers at the O2 Arena in London on February 18. Fans were also at the venue and booed Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and Verstappen when it was their turn to unveil their car.

While Verstappen's father conveyed how the 27-year-old would not attend another F1 promotional event in England from now on, the young Dutchman was asked about his time at the grand event during pre-season testing in Bahrain. He gave a concise four-word remark and told Sportskeeda:

Ad

Trending

"It was absolutely fantastic."

Before the pre-season testing, Max Verstappen had run the Red Bull RB21 in a shakedown run around the Bahrain International Circuit on February 25.

Max Verstappen shares initial thoughts on the Red Bull RB21

Max Verstappen at the Formula 1 Testing in Bahrain - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Since then, Max Verstappen has gotten another 74 laps under his belt during the afternoon session on February 26. He did not suffer a spin like his teammate Liam Lawson during the morning session but was often seen going wide around turns during his stint on track.

Ad

Reflecting on his outing with the RB21, Verstappen said (via Formula 1):

"From the driving I did today everything felt good. Only good surprises which was good. We don’t know pace yet but everything is working well and the car is doing what I want it to do. It is all in control and that is what we can hope for really to start off my testing. We are constantly learning and trying different things and will continue to do so.

Ad

It is not about hitting the perfect lap but it is about working on our testing programme and learning what direction we need to push the car forwards to get it under control."

The 27-year-old will not participate in Day 2 of testing as he opted for a full day of running on the final day of testing. This gave Lawson the RB21 for a whole day, but his plans were interrupted mid-way through the session as Red Bull took up work on its skeleton.

The Australian Grand Prix will host the season opener for the first time since 2019. The race will be held on March 16 around the streets of Melbourne.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback