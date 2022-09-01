"I'm still a virgin"- Max Verstappen drops a sarcastic comment about his personal life

Max Verstappen dropped a sarcastic comment about his personal life in a recent interview. The driver jokingly claimed to be a virgin in an 'out of context' video made by the official Red Bull social media team.

Verstappen is currently well on the way to securing his second title in the sport, with championship rival Charles Leclerc now 98-points behind the Dutchman in the drivers' standings. The driver has been dominant all year long, winning races from as far back as P14 on the grid. Despite all his achievements, the 24-year-old jokingly claims to be a virgin. Verstappen's comments about his private life, however, are almost certainly a joke as the driver has been in a committed relationship with model Kelly Piquet for quite some time now.

Speaking in an 'out of context' video made by the official Red Bull social media team, the reigning world champion said:

"I was 18, innocent, a virgin. I'm still a virgin."

The Dutchman's comments have sent Twitter into a frenzy, with fans delivering their hilarious comments about Verstappen's private life. One fan wrote:

Max Verstappen could have won 2022 F1 Belgian GP starting from his garage

Max Verstappen's dominance during the 2022 F1 Belgian GP was such that he could have won the race without even leaving the Red Bull garage, according to F1 pundit Martin Brundle. Verstappen's stellar form was evident all weekend long, putting in the fastest time of the qualifying session with just one lap.

The 24-year-old was able to win the race from P14, even managing to win by a margin of nearly 18 seconds to his teammate Sergio Perez, who started in P2.

In his column for Sky Sports, Martin Brundle admitted that Max Verstappen could have been reading his bank statements and he would still have won the race. The Briton wrote:

“It’s not [Max] Verstappen’s fault that he finds himself in such peak form, and so at one with his Red Bull car that, frankly, you sense he could have been sitting in the garage reading his bank statements when the race started, and still won it.”

The world champion claims to already be prepared for his home race in Zandvoort. Verstappen's confidence, combined with his rocket of a car, is likely to be a significant challenge for Ferrari to overcome despite the track being one that suits their 2022 challenger. As is often proven in the sport, however, things never turn out the way people expect them to.

