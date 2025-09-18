"Max Verstappen encompasses the best of each of them": Former Red Bull man brands the Dutch driver as the GOAT

Former Red Bull mechanic Calum Nicholas explained why he thinks Max Verstappen is the greatest driver in all of F1 history. He mentioned that the Dutchman has the best quality from various World Champions that the sport has had.

Ad

Verstappen rewrote history in his dominant years with Red Bull between 2021 and 2024, breaking and setting multiple records and winning four consecutive titles. He had been an avid performer since his debut, becoming the youngest driver to win a Formula 1 Grand Prix in 2016. Nine years later, he is arguably one of the greatest drivers F1 has ever witnessed. But is he the greatest of them all?

While that is seemingly a hard question, it wasn't very difficult for former RBR technician Calum Nicholas to answer. In a fun activity, he was presented with names of various drivers, some of the greats of their generations, including the likes of Michael Schumacher, Jackie Stewart, and Ayrton Senna. Nicholas was asked to only speak up when he heard a driver who he thought was better than Verstappen.

Ad

Trending

However, he refused to speak up, indicating that Max Verstappen is the greatest driver of all time. Explaining himself, Nicholas mentioned that the Dutchman manages to have all the best bits and abilities of all these drivers, which is what makes him so strong.

"Not going for it," Nicholas told Autosport. "I gotta be honest with you. I think the great thing about Max is that, with all of those names you've mentioned, Max encompasses some of the best bits of each of them. And I think for me right now, there is no better all 'round driver."

Ad

As mentioned, Max Verstappen is one of the strongest drivers on the current F1 grid. He has been working with Red Bull for the past decade now and has been pivotal in the team's growth. His insights are still valuable today, and he has shifted his focus to the 2026 car as well.

Red Bull team principal explains how Max Verstappen is contributing to their 2026 car

The 2026 regulations will see major changes in the car's design and engines. Both of these might be new challenges for Red Bull Racing, considering they don't have Adrian Newey anymore, and the partnership with Honda is set to expire at the end of this season. While the team is working on their own engines (in partnership with Ford) for 2026, the car's aerodynamics is still a new challenge.

Ad

However, Laurent Mekies is confident with Max Verstappen's contribution on the same. Speaking to the media, he revealed that the Dutchman has been spending ample time in the simulator, working on the car, and helping with its development.

"Max is doing a lot more than just asking for the numbers. You would be surprised. Max is giving so much to the projects also outside of the car," he said (via F1).

Ad

"He’s not just asking the numbers, he’s testing the car in the simulators, he’s working with engineers on both sides of the fence to understand how do we develop these 2026 cars? Where do we try to get the power? Where do we try to get the downforce?"

Red Bull hasn't been in its most competitive state this season, but Max Verstappen has still managed to clinch three victories and has remained extremely consistent in races. This has brought in crucial points to the team, helping them stay within the top five in the Constructors' Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,500 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over four years and holds a degree in journalism.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach, and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and he is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician. Know More