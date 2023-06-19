Max Verstappen equals Ayrton Senna’s F1 wins record, Red Bull secure 100 race wins in an entertaining Canadian GP

Max Verstappen recorded his 41st F1 win at the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix, equalling Ayrton Senna's record in Formula One. Verstappen and Senna now have the joint fifth-highest wins in F1 history.

The victory is also very special for his team, Red Bull, as they marked their 100th race win today. They became the fifth team after Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes, and Williams to achieve this remarkable feat.

Max Verstappen has been relentless this season. The Canadian GP was his sixth win in 2023 from the first eight races of the season. He has extended his lead at the top of the drivers' standings to 69 points. The Dutchman looks on course for his third consecutive title if his stunning start to the season continues.

Fernando Alonso (P2) and Lewis Hamilton (P3) completed an extremely decorated podium at the Canadian GP, with 11 world titles shared among the three drivers.

What do the championship standings look like after Max Verstappen's victorious drive in Canada?

Red Bull's dominance in the 2023 season is reflected at the top of the drivers' and constructors' standings after eight races.

In the drivers' standings, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have the top spots with 195 and 126 points, respectively. Fernando Alonso occupies the third place with 117 points, while Lewis Hamilton is fourth with 102 points to his name.

Verstappen's lead seems comfortable at the moment, but the driver will have to keep pushing ahead of his teammate Perez and Alonso to remain out of danger for the rest of the season.

In the constructors' championship, Red Bull are at the top with 321 points, followed by Mercedes with 167 points. The Silver Arrows are engaged in a tough battle for second place with Aston Martin, who have 154 points. Ferrari have started closing the gap as well and now have 122 points.

Max Verstappen wins his 41st race after the 2023 Canadian GP (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Max Verstappen's driving this season has been nothing short of incredible. He has led for well over 200 consecutive laps now, and hasn't lost the lead of the race (technically) since he took it during the Miami Grand Prix.

