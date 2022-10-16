"Let's just enjoy two Dutchmen in Formula 1"- Max Verstappen excited about Nyck de Vries' arrival at AlphaTauri in 2023 F1 season

Max Verstappen is excited about fellow Dutch driver Nyck de Vries' arrival at AlphaTauri for the 2023 season. The two drivers will be the only two Dutchmen on the grid in 2023.

Verstappen, however, made no comment about a potential future partnership with de Vries after 2024 - when Sergio Perez's contract with Red Bull expires. Instead, the now two-time world champion is just happy to see his fellow compatriot and friend in the sport.

Nyck de Vries impressed the entire F1 world after scoring points in his debut race at Monza earlier this year whilst being a substitute for Alex Albon in Williams.

When asked about a possible partnership with de Vries, Max Verstappen told Viaplay:

"You shouldn't ask me that. That also depends on what happens next to me with, for example, Checo [Perez], as long as he continues to perform well, but first let's just enjoy two Dutchmen in Formula 1."

While Verstappen is F1's youngest debutante at 17 years of age, de Vries is set to make his full-time debut in the sport at the age of 28. However, the driver has an impressive racing portfolio, having won the 2021 Formula E championship. His racing experience should help him fit comfortably in the sport next year.

Mika Hakkinen is all praises for Max Verstappen

Fellow two-time world champion Mika Hakkinen believes Max Verstappen is a worthy title winner in the sport. The Dutchman secured his second consecutive championship victory at the 2022 Japanese GP, putting him in an elite club of drivers.

Praising Max Verstappen for his run this season, the Finnish driver claimed that the Dutchman has "dominated" the season. In his column for Unibet, he wrote:

“This was a fantastic performance by Max, the kind of race you dream about when going for the World Championship title. He said before the weekend that he just wanted it to be perfect, especially following the problems he and the team had in Singapore a week ago. Pole position wasn’t easy – only 0.01s fastest than Charles’s Ferrari! – but Max managed to pull the lap together really well.”

Verstappen can now chase after Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher's record for the most races won in a single season - 13. However, with the battle for second place getting intense, the world champion will have to pull something special out of his bag.

