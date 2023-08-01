Max Verstappen expands on his relationship with his race engineer after the duo butted heads during 2023 F1 Belgian GP

One of the most talked-about topics during and after the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix was the relationship between Max Verstappen and his race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase.

There were some interesting radio messages between Verstappen and Lambiase that were broadcasted live. Verstappen was not pleased with his race engineer's run plan during Friday's qualifying at Spa.

However, the heated confrontations came back two days later when Verstappen pursued his teammate Serio Perez for the lead. He had started the race in sixth place owing to a gearbox penalty.

The radio interaction went as follows:

Lambiase: “This tyre had reasonable deg in the first stint. I’d ask you to use your head a bit more.”

Verstappen: “I could also push on and we do another stop, a little bit of pit stop training?”

Lambiase; “No, not this time.”

Sky Sports asked Max Verstappen to clarify about the radio conversation after the race. This is what he said:

“That’s how we operate. I mean, I think we know each other very well, from all the years we have been working together already."

GP (as Gianpiero Lambiase is known among his colleagues) plays an important part in Verstappen's performance on track. He has been working alongside Verstappen's team since 2015 and has played a major part in all of his victories and double world championships.

F1 fans react to Max Verstappen's radio chat with his race engineer during the Belgian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen cruised to his eighth win of the season. Although he had a 20+ second lead over the entire grid, his radio exchanges with his race engineer caught the attention of many.

Fans on social media also started to share their reactions on social media about this conversation.

KazziP @p_kazzi3P Brilliant exchange on the radio … max is really a true legend in the making twitter.com/espnf1/status/…

Mwaniki Mageria @NikiMags ... Sawa tuu!! Watching and waiting... twitter.com/ESPNF1/status/… @mbalumakau for sure, for sure.. this guy has gotten corky... Sawa tuu!! Watching and waiting...

After the race, Verstappen reassured that everything is smooth between him and his race engineer and that's how they work with each other.