Max Verstappen explains cryptic message to Red Bull after securing pole position

Max Verstappen was over the moon after scoring his fifth pole position of the year at a track, and appeared overjoyed over the radio on his in-lap. But, this radio message had more hidden in it than was perceived initially, as the Dutchman had asked a Red Bull team member to relax after his performance, which came out of the blue.

Heading into the Italian GP weekend, the paddock remembered the torrid result that the defending champion had just 12 months ago. He finished a lowly sixth on the road and was observed throwing tantrums during the race weekend.

But, just a year later, the Red Bull camp was in delighted as the Dutchman claimed a stellar pole position at the track. Verstappen had impressive car control to lay down the fastest average speed of an F1 lap in the history of the sport, and shared his excitement over the radio on his in-lap:

"Hahaha. Yes guys! yes! That's unbelievable. Really really good job and it worked out. Relax Pierre. It's all good."

However, his last sentence sparked confusion as to whom Verstappen was urging to stay relaxed. But, soon after, the four-time champion revealed how members within the team wanted him to go for an alternate route in the downforce department, but he pressed through with a skinnier package (via Motorsport.com):

"Before qualifying, some people within the team wanted to try something else with the set-up, but I said: ‘No, we shouldn’t do that’. When I walked back to my room, I could still see some faces and a few people doubting that set-up direction. But I just felt, ‘this is what we need to do,’ and luckily it worked out."

With De Telegraaf reporting that it was Wache who had suggested Verstappen carry a bit more downforce, the picture soon became clear that the Dutchman's message was for Pierre Wache to relax.

Max Verstappen is eyeing his third win of the 2025 season at the Italian GP

Red Bull's Max Verstappen after the qualifying for the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Italy - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen claimed his second pole position at Monza in F1. While he was able to beat out the papaya duo in one-lap pace, concerns about the race pace soon started being discussed within the paddock.

Though the Dutchman is aware of the duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri aiming to hound him down in the race, he admitted that a win could be on the cards by the end of the 53 laps, as he said (via F1's official website):

"The car was in a better window and I had a lot more confidence to go for it and attack the corners. Tomorrow, of course, the win is always the target. The McLarens are pretty strong so it will be tough to beat them, but if the feeling of the tyres are better then who knows, we might be able to."

Max Verstappen sits third in the championship, and if he wins the Italian GP, it would be his third victory of the 2025 season.

