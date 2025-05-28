Max Verstappen eyeing a “more comfortable” state of affairs for Red Bull in Barcelona

Max Verstappen has claimed that Red Bull will be "more comfortable" during the upcoming Spanish Grand Prix, than they were last time around in Monaco. The reigning F1 world champion expects to have a more competitive RB21 in Barcelona, following an unispiring Monaco GP for the Austrian team.

Max Verstappen's hopes for a competitive result in Monaco were ruined on the Saturday, when the Dutchman could only manage a P5 qualifying spot. He was was promoted a place for the race after Lewis Hamilton received a grid penalty for impeding him, but failed to make any real impression during the race, and ended up fourth.

Speaking ahead of the Spanish GP, the 27-year-old mentioned that while Monaco wasn't the best race for Red Bull, he expects them to be much more competitive in Barcelona.

"Looking to Spain, the final race of the triple header, we will hopefully see a better performance and something closer to what we had in Imola. I think we should be more comfortable with the car and therefore more competitive." said Verstappen. [via Red Bull's press release]

"The track has a lot of history and has long corners and high speed turns and is always a good circuit to drive. Spain is where I won my first F1 race so I have many special memories there and hopefully we can maximise our performance as best we can this week." he added.

Apart from his Red Bull debut race victory in Barcelona in 2016, Verstappen has also won the last three editions of the Spanish GP. This makes him the third most successful driver in the history of the event, only behind Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton, who both have six race victories each at the Spanish GP.

Yuki Tsunoda echoes Max Verstappen's sentiments ahead of the Spanish GP

Yuki Tsunoda and Max Verstappen during the Monaco Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Yuki Tsunoda has echoed his teammate Max Verstappen's words ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix. The Japanese driver also claimed that he expects Red Bull to be quicker in Barcelona than they were in Monaco.

Speaking ahead of the Spanish GP, Tsunoda shared that he is focused on delivering a good performance in Barcelona, after a disappointing Monaco GP outing.

"We knew Monaco was going to be challenging after Qualifying and ultimately it was a very long weekend for us. But my focus is now on Spain and delivering a good result at this circuit. I like racing in Barcelona, I like the track here, and I like the Spanish food here!" said Tsunoda. [via Red Bull's press release]

"We’re hoping to be more competitive on this type of track, with the mix of corners and the long main straight and I’m looking forward to seeing how we match up." he added.

Tsunoda will be aiming for a solid performance at the Spanish GP, after having only scored one point in the ongoing triple-header. The 25-year-old has only scored a total of four points since joining the senior Red Bull team at the Japanese GP, with his best finish being a P9 in Bahrain.

