Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold claims Max Verstappen is the most famous non-football contact he has

Max Verstappen's group of friends all seem to be winners in their world. Liverpool footballer Trent Alexander-Arnold has recently revealed the Dutchman is the most famous non-football contact on his phone.

In a social media video doing the rounds, the Englishman can be seen out on a drive with fellow Liverpool full-back Andrew Robertson.

The Scotsman asked Alexander-Arnold about his most famous non-football contact and his reply left Robertson shocked. Watch it here:

The young Liverpool sensation has a lot in common with newly-crowned world champion Max Verstappen. Both started their careers at a relatively young age and have shown maturity beyond their years thus far.

Alexander-Arnold came from the Liverpool academy and quickly became a first-team regular under German manager Jurgen Klopp. He has since gone on to win the UEFA Champions League and Premier League with Liverpool.

Max Verstappen rose to prominence with brilliant displays for the Red Bull Junior Team before reaching F1. He then became the youngest driver to win an F1 race in 2016. Presently, he is the fourth-youngest world champion in F1 history.

The pair's friendship could be a result of their mutual admiration. Alexander-Arnold did play it neutral when asked who he was backing in the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

However, his Red Bull cap may have given away where his allegiance lay for the 2021 championship battle.

Max Verstappen's 2021 F1 season predictions revealed

Max Verstappen made three predictions before the start of the 2021 F1 season. With the campaign done and dusted, it is time to look back on the Dutchman's estimates and see how he fared.

In a social media video posted by the official F1 Twitter handle, the 24-year-old can be seen saying that he felt Haas would win a race in 2021.

While Nikita Mazepin did have the fastest lap (unofficially) at a rain-marred Spa-Francorchamps, no win materialized for the American side.

As for his other two predictions for the season, Max Verstappen said:

“I wrote six race wins and a good amount of gin and tonic. I did have more than six race wins and I did have a good amount of gin and tonic. So, it’s not too bad. It’s a good prediction.”

The newly-anointed world champion did win more than just six races. He finished the season with 10 race wins, doubling his overall career tally to 20 in the process.

Max Verstappen also had 18 podium finishes, the most by a driver in a single season of F1. In doing so, he overtook Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel, all tied on 17.

