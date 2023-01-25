Max Verstappen fans rejoice! Reigning world champion to get 6 grandstands of his own this season

Max Verstappen has made a career out of achieving unprecedented things, but not many would have believed if we told you that the 25-year-old will have as many as six grandstands named after him. Well, that's what we have right now as Max Verstappen will race in as many as six different circuits this season that will have a grandstand named after him.

The latest entrant to that list is Las Vegas as it was recently announced that the Red Bull driver will have a grandstand named after him in the latest entry to the F1 calendar. The other five tracks where Verstappen has a grandstand named after him are the Red Bull Ring(Austria), Zandvoort(Netherlands), Spa-Francorchamps(Belgium), Hungararoring(Hungary), and Barcelona(Spain).

The Red Bull driver had a stunning 2022 F1 season with Red Bull. He ended up winning 15 races in the season, breaking Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher's joint record. He cruised to the title with a few races to spare and was able to maintain a consistent level throughout the season.

Willseh ¹  @Willseh14 The shot through the trees of Verstappen chasing is so good The shot through the trees of Verstappen chasing is so good https://t.co/0BN2jEmYqh

The 2023 F1 season will feature Max Verstappen in a situation where he could be on the back foot. The team will have a cost cap breach penalty that would reduce development time and since this is the second season of these new regulations, the performance of the cars could converge as well.

Max Verstappen compares the previous generation of cars with the new ones

Max Verstappen recently compared the previous generation of cars with the new ones, and some of his observations were indicative of the areas where F1 needed to improve.

He talked about the fact that the new cars are even heavier than what we used to have earlier and hence less agile. He added that the fast-speed corners are where this car comes alive and also help with better racing. He said:

"Last year's car was more agile because the weight was down. The visibility was a lot better on the front axle, but to be honest, in the high-speed corners, these cars are fine, but in the low-speed, they are a bit lazy."

bru @sculptsainz The fact that Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz had the same first race, but both won their respective 150th races, shows that the universe has unique ways of making things happen. The fact that Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz had the same first race, but both won their respective 150th races, shows that the universe has unique ways of making things happen. https://t.co/bKy4SPD9Zg

The Red Bull driver further said:

"At high speed, they are quite stable, whereas last year's car was a bit more twitchy, but again in the low speed, the weight really takes over. It is a bit of a shame, but at the end of the day, the cars were made for better racing and they deliver that."

The 2023 F1 season is going to be very interesting, as we could see a 3-way title fight this season.

