Jos Verstappen, a former F1 driver and father of current championship protagonist Max Verstappen, has accused seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes of "doing something illegal" after the Brazil Grand Prix.

The 49-year-old is best known for his brief stint as teammate to F1 legend Michael Schumacher. The duo raced for English racing team Benetton F1, who gained popularity for being catalysts for the German's illustrious career.

Max Verstappen started ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who took a five-place grid penalty for a new Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) at the Brazil Grand Prix last Sunday. After the 36-year-old went on to win the race, Verstappen's father Jos was none too pleased with the way things played out that weekend.

Jos Verstappen's most absurd allegation was that he saw Lewis Hamilton's personal trainer, Angela Cullen, press something into his hand just before the Briton got into his car. This mysterious element apparently aided Hamilton in his fight against Max Verstappen.

“In Brazil, Hamilton gets something pressed into his hands by his trainer and then he walks back to his car and dives into the cockpit. All in all, it is just weird. Max did not stand a chance."

Lewis Hamilton pips Max Verstappen fair and square at Qatar Grand Prix qualifying

Regardless of the allegations against him, Lewis Hamilton comfortably beat Max Verstappen at the qualifying of the Qatar Grand Prix. The Briton, who was ill due to a stomach bug, managed to find tremendous pace at the new track and beat his rival by nearly half a second.

Lewis Hamilton @LewisHamilton Felt like we were flying out there, what a special lap. Little changes add up to a big difference. Great work team! See you tomorrow Felt like we were flying out there, what a special lap. Little changes add up to a big difference. Great work team! See you tomorrow https://t.co/VHOJaT8JlP

With just 14 points separating the front row starters Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, tomorrow's race, the first of three left on the calendar, stands to be a crucial one in the title fight.

