"I don't like his attitude": Max Verstappen's father Jos reveals why his relationship with Toto Wolff soured

Max Verstappen’s father Jos Verstappen explained their depleting rapport with Toto Wolff. According to the Dutch title contender’s father, the Mercedes boss has not shared a cordial relationship with him or his son since this year's Silverstone race, where Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton tangled.

Explaining the rift in his relationship with Wolff, Jos Verstappen told the Daily Mail:

"It is not there any more. I don’t like his attitude. I don’t like how he behaved, starting at Silverstone. One of the drivers was in hospital and they are on the podium celebrating as if they’ve won the world championship."

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton made contact during an on-track battle at Silverstone, sending the former into the barrier at a very high speed. Having sustained a 51G impact, the Dutchman had to be hospitalized. Meanwhile, the Briton was handed a 10-second penalty for his role in the incident, despite which he claimed victory on home ground.

Max Verstappen’s father believes they had a better relationship with Toto Wolff prior to Silverstone

Mercedes and Toto Wolff have been eyeing the young Dutchman since his junior formula years, and they have often stayed in touch with his father Jos. Based on paddock speculation, they have even tried to poach Max Verstappen from Red Bull in the past.

However, with Max's rise as a title contender for Lewis Hamilton, Jos' relationship with Toto Wolff eventually soured and there is apparently minimal to zero contact now.

CarNext.com @carnextcom #MaxVerstappen Always strive for the best. It’s been a long journey to get this far. Dedication and hard work brought them here. An inspirational message from Jos Verstappen. #KeepPushing Always strive for the best. It’s been a long journey to get this far. Dedication and hard work brought them here. An inspirational message from Jos Verstappen. #KeepPushing #MaxVerstappen https://t.co/zHAao5dc19

Explaining the deteriorating relationship with the Austrian, Jos Verstappen said:

"I didn’t think Toto was like that but I learned about a different Wolff. We didn’t have any contact from him, any message or whatever. And to think he had spoken to us in the new year. I am not saying he was trying to bring Max over at that stage, but let’s say we had a good relationship before Silverstone."

Max Verstappen has been a hot property on the F1 driver market and is eyed by many, including Mercedes and Ferrari. However, with a Red Bull contract that goes through 2023, it is highly unlikely that he will move camp any time soon, and it seems, most certainly not to Mercedes.

