Max Verstappen's father thinks 'it is almost impossible in Formula 1 to overtake without DRS' despite new regulations

Max Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen thinks that overtaking is still not possible in F1 without DRS. This is despite F1 introducing new regulations that have allowed cars to follow each other more closely in dirty air.

Speaking about the race in his column on Verstappen.com, he reflected on the moment when Max Verstappen was stuck behind George Russell and could not pass him because his DRS was not working.

He wrote:

“Max also made a mistake, which meant he ended up in the gravel and ended up stuck behind George Russell. Then he wanted to pass him as quickly as possible, but once again it turned out that it is almost impossible in Formula 1 to overtake without DRS.”

The former F1 driver also praised his son's team for using an alternate strategy instead to overtake the new Mercedes driver by pitting the Red Bull for soft tires. He wrote:

“I have to say that I think Red Bull has solved it insanely well. The strategy was reversed. Choosing to let Max run on the softest tire for the second time – in the third stint – gave him the opportunity to push. That’s how he got his lead.”

Red Bull's strategy, along with its tough team orders for Sergio Perez, secured the team's second 1-2 finish of the season.

Jos: I completely understand Max Verstappen's frustration

Verstappen Sr. touched upon the rather irate exchange between the Red Bull driver and his race engineer during the Spanish GP when he was stuck behind Russell. He had sympathy for the Dutch driver as he explained that the reigning champion demands nothing but the best from the team because that is exactly what the team expects from him as well. It's the reason for their success.

He wrote:

“I completely understood his frustration at the start of the race. If things don’t go the way he wants because of a problem, then he is someone who expresses his dissatisfaction. In my opinion there is nothing wrong with that. He demands the utmost from the team, but the other way around is also the case. That’s why they are so successful together.”

Regarding the DRS issue, the former F1 driver said that he believes the Austrian team knows why it occurred in the first place and that this was not the first time this had happened.

He wrote:

“I think Red Bull has an idea where the problem with the DRS system came from. It’s not the first time either. I trust they will find a solution. It’s still a mechanical sport, anything can happen.”

Max Verstappen currently leads the championship by six points as the F1 circus reaches Monaco.

