"Need a bit of luck for that" - Max Verstappen does not think the momentum is with him despite winning 3 F1 races back-to-back

Max Verstappen does not believe momentum is on his side going into the 2022 F1 Monaco GP, despite heading into the race weekend as the World Drivers' Championship leader.

Verstappen's title defense looked to be in tatters after two DNFs in the first three rounds of the season. The Dutchman, however, turned a 46-point deficit against Ferrari's Charles Leclerc into a six-point lead with his string of wins in Imola, Miami, and Barcelona.

When asked if these results marked him as the favorite for the race in Monte Carlo, the Red Bull driver said:

“Not really. Need a bit of luck for that as well and besides that, I think the Grand Prix in Spain was very hectic and we didn’t really have the pace over one lap especially. And in the race, initially, it looked like Charles [Leclerc] was actually pulling away from me a little bit before of course, I went off the track and then got in all sorts of trouble in the first 30 laps. But yeah, we just take it, you know, race by race. Monaco in general is a bit tricky to really judge proper performances but again, it’s very important of course to maximise the points.”

The 24-year-old also won the race at the Principality for the first time last season and will be entering the event as the defending world champion this time around.

"The momentum is now heading his way" - Mercedes boss feels Max Verstappen has it easier with the fastest car in 2022

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff feels things are much easier for Max Verstappen in 2022 as the reigning world champion has the fastest car on the grid.

Speaking in an interview with Sport24 Auto in Austria ahead of the 2022 F1 Spanish GP, the 50-year-old Mercedes boss said:

“Last year Max Verstappen used a crowbar with a less good car and became World Champion. Now that he has the fastest car, everything is easier for him. The momentum is now heading his way.”

Verstappen has won every single race he has finished in 2022 and looks set to put in a season for the record books if this form continues.

