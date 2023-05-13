Max Verstappen feels the current F1 cars are going in the ‘wrong direction’

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen has shared his thoughts about the current generation of F1 cars and how they are developing in the 'wrong direction'. Verstappen has opined that cars should be agile, which can be achieved by reducing weight.

In 2023, the minimum weight for a car is set at 798kg (1759 lb), which is a significant increase from 620kg (1386 lb) in 2010. According to Verstappen, this increase in weight combined with the recently introduced stiffer and larger tires makes driving around slower corners tougher.

Max Verstappen told the media:

"I think in general we have to try and get away from – but it's very hard – is just a weight increase. When you jump back in an old car, you definitely feel the difference in how agile an old car was. But that's like early 2010. Before that they were even lighter, right? So, I don't know how we can solve that."

He added:

"Also the bigger wheels, they’re quite a bit heavier as well. So that for me goes in the wrong direction. But I don't know what we can do about turning it around."

Red Bull Racing 2010 F1 car

In 2014, F1's regulation changes regarding the power unit added a considerable amount of weight to the cars. Although F1 dropped two cylinders, as it moved from the V8 to the V6 era, it was the hybrid unit that added the weight. The new components like the MGU-H, MGU-K, and a larger battery increased the weight.

Since the regulation change, there has been a step size increase in car weight each year. The additional safety structures also have added weight, but they are crucial for driver safety.

While F1 can't remove components and reduce car weight, it has to explore ways to make the cars more agile.

Max Verstappen identifies the changes that take the magic away

Max Verstappen has identified the key trait of the car that has improved the current cars but made them difficult to drive. The two-time world champion revealed that the increased weight and the stiffness of the cars have made them difficult to drive.

The Red Bull driver said that it is much more difficult to drive cars on kerbs, especially on street circuits, due to stiffer suspension.

The 25-year-old said:

"I think they are a bit more stable when you're following. Like, the other [previous] generation, you could have massive oversteer or understeer in high-speed or low-speed. Now when you lose downforce, but it's a bit more understeer, a little bit more oversteer, nothing really drastic."

He continued:

"I think that improved, but because of the stiffness of the cars, and how you have to run them, it takes a little bit of that magic away, especially on a street circuit where you could ride a kerb here and there."

Speaking about the street circuits, Max Verstappen added:

"That probably is a bit tough around Baku, but also around Singapore, that makes it very hard."

Max Verstappen won the Miami GP last weekend. He will now look to build on the win at the Emilia Romagna GP later this month.

Poll : 0 votes