Max Verstappen feels repeating 2022 F1 title run in 2023 will be ‘very tough’

Max Verstappen believes it will be difficult to replicate his successful 2022 F1 campaign in 2023. The Dutchman believes the 24-race season will make the next campaign quite challenging.

Asked by Sportskeeda what his thoughts were going into a 24-race season in 2023 to defend his title, the newly crowned double champion replied:

“We'll try to, of course, get it as close as we can to this year, because replicating something like this will be very tough – but I have a lot of good hope within the people in the team that we can create again a really good car.”

Max Verstappen feels the 2021 and 2022 titles had different emotions respectively

While the 2021 title victory was an intensely emotional moment, Max Verstappen felt the 2022 title was more relaxed. This is supported by how Red Bull were not as dominant going into the finale in 2021 compared to the Japanese GP this year.

Describing the emotions and atmosphere while clinching both titles, Max Verstappen said:

“Yeah, very different emotions. You know, last year, all the way till the last race is probably the worst kind of feeling, going into that last race. But also because at the time, I don't think we were the quickest anymore, so that also doesn't help."

"And this year, I think, yeah, it's just been very, very different in emotions from the start, all the way through the year. But you know, both are beautiful and both are, at the end of the day, nice to experience.”

The Dutchman’s maiden title also had controversy and drama involved after the nail-biting season finale last year. However, the 2022 title was won with ease as Max Verstappen was leading the driver’s championship by more than 100 points prior to the title-winning race in Suzuka.

With the driver's title in the bag, Verstappen will have his eyes set on the single-season record for race wins. Standing at 12, the flying Dutchman will aim to eclipse Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel's record of 13 as the F1 circus heads to the US next.

The Red Bull's output has been hard to match this season, even for the likes of second-placed Ferrari, significantly increasing Verstappen's F1 record chances.

