Max Verstappen is fine with not winning another F1 title with Red Bull

Max Verstappen revealed that he would be 'fine' with not having a chance to fight for another World Championship despite having the skillset for it.

The Dutchman, who is already a double world champion, is not seeking to win even more championships if the car Red Bull delivers is not powerful enough. When asked by Motorsport if he would want to carry on the journey of success he is currently on, he replied positively to that. He, however, also put up the possibility of him having weaker machinery which could affect his title hopes. Surprisingly, he said that he would be fine with it, stating:

"Yeah, but you need the car for that [to win more championships]."

"Now, I've won two, but if I never have the opportunity to win again because of my material, then I'm fine with that. Of course, I would like to win, but you need to have a bit of luck as well with that."

Formula 1 @F1



Here's how it compares to his other campaigns



#F1 @Max33Verstappen Max Verstappen broke the record for the most points scored in a single season with 454 points in 2022Here's how it compares to his other campaigns Max Verstappen broke the record for the most points scored in a single season with 454 points in 2022 👊Here's how it compares to his other campaigns 👀#F1 @Max33Verstappen https://t.co/cAW1XVKKBZ

The statement coming from Max Verstappen, who, like any other driver, has been desperate to win the two world titles that he holds, is quite surprising. It, however, fits in perfectly with what he told the media earlier in the season. He had stated that winning the F1 World Championship was his childhood dream, and anything above that (winning more championships) would just be a 'bonus.'

Max Verstappen admits to losing the 'hunger' to win more titles

Max Verstappen, while talking about how different the Red Bull was in contrast to other cars at the start of the 2022 season, revealed that he doesn't feel the same about clinching the title as he used to. He stated that the 'hunger' to win the title while having the opportunity is 'gone.' He said:

"These cars have also been really different. That took a bit of time to really get used to – also because our car was really heavily overweight in the beginning and that just didn't help the balance of the car in general."

"But, besides that, no [nothing has changed]. I'm just enjoying the moment. I was enjoying the moment also last year [2021], but that pressure or need – that hunger to try and win a title whenever you had the opportunity – that's gone."

R™ @FormuIaMax Max finished the year with:



- 15 race victories

- 17 podiums

- 7 pole positions

- 5 fastest laps

- 2 F1 Sprint Victories

- 616 laps led

- 454 points scored

- 2 hat-tricks

- 1 Grand Chelem Max finished the year with:- 15 race victories- 17 podiums- 7 pole positions- 5 fastest laps- 2 F1 Sprint Victories- 616 laps led- 454 points scored- 2 hat-tricks- 1 Grand Chelem https://t.co/lAuxMiYMq6

Contrary to how Max Verstappen feels, Red Bull is still hoping to bring further success to the team. With a contract with the Dutchman until the end of the 2028 season, it is obvious that the developments will be centered around him, making the car more in his favor and thus bringing in more success.

Poll : 0 votes