Max Verstappen forces another change of rules as FIA bans pit exit overtakes

Following Max Verstappen's overtaking cars in the pit lane in FP2 of the 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP, the FIA have disallowed any driver from overtaking cars on the pit exit road.

Though his action of overtaking other cars in the pit lane was not a glaring breach of any sporting regulations, it was claimed to be a potential safety issue. Hence, F1 race director Niels Wittich has now disallowed any driver to do so, until and unless a car has issues and has stopped on the pit exit road unexpectedly.

In the revised event notes sent to the teams on Saturday morning, before Abu Dhabi GP's FP3 session, Wittich stated:

“As per article 33.4 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations, drivers are not allowed to drive unnecessarily slowly, that includes stopping a car in the fast lane of the pit lane. Additionally, overtaking is prohibited in the pit exit road unless a car slows with an obvious problem.”

After a red flag period in FP2, all the drivers were eager to get out on track and clock in as many laps as possible. Max Verstappen was one of them as he tried to overtake both Mercedes drivers to get out of track as quickly as possible.

The Red Bull driver was also blocked by Pierre Gasly's Alpine before zooming past him and joining the track.

Max Verstappen on Mercedes drivers not moving away in the pit lane at 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP practice

Verstappen was not a happy driver after the second practice session of the 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP. The Dutchman was blocked by both Mercedes drivers, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, in the pit lane.

The Red Bull driver had to forcefully make way and overtake them in order to quickly get on track and clock in as many laps as possible.

Speaking to F1.com after the race, the Red Bull star voiced his frustration about how other drivers were driving too slowly and squeezed him against the wall.

"They have to move. They’re all driving slow and I want to go out because we’re all limited on time and they just keep driving in the middle. And when I tried to pass, they tried to squeeze me in the wall, so a bit silly."

Max Verstappen finished third in the second practice session of the Abu Dhabi GP, which was essentially his first session at Yas Marina Circuit since Red Bull gave two of their rookies a chance to drive in FP1.