"Max Verstappen has fulfilled the biggest dream of every man": Fans react to Penelope Kvyat running to hug the Dutch driver in the Red Bull garage

F1 fans were left gushing after Max Verstappen was seen spending quality time with his girlfriend Kelly Piquet's daughter Penelope Kvyat in the Red Bull garage during the Australian GP.

Kelly Piquet, daughter of three-time world champion Nelson Piquet Sr., shares a daughter with former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat. However, the couple broke up right after the birth of Penelope and Piquet started going out with the current three-time world champion Max Verstappen in late 2020.

The Dutch driver is often seen spending time with the young Penelope and shares a very nice relationship with her. In an interview with TIME, Max Verstappen spoke about his dynamic with the four-year-old and said:

“I’m not the father, that’s not the aim. It’s always very important that she has a good relationship with her own father, which she has. But I see her every day when I’m at home. We get on very well. She’s very cute.”

In a video circulating on social media, Penelope Kvyat was seen running to the Red Bull driver in the garage while he was speaking to a team principal Christian Horner.

Expand Tweet

F1 fans took to social media to react to the adorable moment on X, with one fan claiming that Verstappen was living every man's dream, saying:

"Max has fulfilled the biggest dream of every man. A loving daughter and a loving family. Vv jealous of that."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expressing their delight, more fans highlighted the endearing moment between Verstappen and Penelope:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Max Verstappen explains his reason for DNF at the Australian GP

Max Verstappen stated that the right rear brake 'stuck on' after the lights went out in the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday which resulted in his DNF.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the Dutchman said:

"What we can see so far from the data is that as soon as the lights went off the right-rear brake just stuck on. It just caused the damage and it kept on increasing so it was also basically driving with the handbrake on.

"That's why the car felt really weird to drive in some corners, just very snappy. The laps to the grid, the car was really spot on and I was happy with what we were doing. But if a brake is stuck on it doesn't help."

The 26-year-old will look forward to bouncing back in Japan just as he did a couple of months ago when the sport raced there in September.