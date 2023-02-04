Max Verstappen and gaming giant EA Sports sign sponsorship deal for F1 2023 season: "It has always been a big part of my life"

Reigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen has partnered with EA Sports for the 2023 season. The Dutch driver will feature the EA Sports logo on his 2023 helmet while racing in the RB19.

Verstappen is known for his love of video games and simulator racing, so the sponsorship deal with the biggest video game brand makes sense for both parties. The double-world champion stated that the video game brand has been a big part of his life as he often plays their video games with his friends during his downtime. As per Crash, he said:

"Whether it’s playing games with my friends or staying competitive when away from the track, EA SPORTS has always been a big part of my life. EA SPORTS is an icon for so many millions of fans, and I’m proud to represent them for the 2023 season."

EA Sports makes the current F1 game as well and has many well-known games under their banner like FIFA, UFC, etc.

"We work hard as a team to try and make sure that we have a chance to fight for it again but only time will tell" - Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen wrapped up his second consecutive world championship in 2022 in dominant fashion. Ahead of the new season, he mentioned that there was no guarantee of repeating the success of the previous two seasons with Red Bull and that he would have to work hard to retain their title. Speaking to Formula 1, he said:

"We work hard as a team to try and make sure that we have a chance to fight for it again but only time will tell, right? I’m not even thinking about these things at the moment – because it’s more important to focus on just having a competitive car, and if we have a competitive car these things can happen."

"But it’s more important to make sure the car is running well, has no issues, and is quick at the end of the day."

Max Verstappen revealed that he expects a tough fight with his rivals, especially Mercedes, adding:

"I think even at the end of the year it looked like sometimes they [Mercedes] had it together, and sometimes not. So, from my side, it’s difficult to say because I’m not part of the team, but I guess we’ll find out this year. If they fully understand everything they wanted to improve on the car, of course, they will be our main rival."

It remains to be seen if Max Verstappen faces stiff competition from rivals in 2023 or has a cakewalk like 2022.

