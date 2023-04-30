"I'm not waving him by because he's Max Verstappen": George Russell snaps back at Red Bull driver

George Russell snapped back at Max Verstappen regarding the heated argument they shared right after the end of the sprint race at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday.

The angry interaction took place because of the contact both drivers made on the first lap. It saw major damage on Verstappen's car's sidepod, deteriorating its performance.

Russell justified his move by stating the rules that drivers learn early in their careers while karting. He mentioned that what he did was entirely within the rules and that Verstappen shouldn't have been so furious, pointing out a mistake he had made.

"You know, from my side, I was on the inside, the position was already lost from him and I was really quite surprised he was still trying to hold it on the outside.

"Ever since we're eight-year-olds in go-karting, if you're on the inside at the apex of a corner, it's your corner. And if you try and hold it on the outside, you're taking the risk."

George Russell also mentioned that he wishes to remain competitive in the sport and win. Adding to this, he stated that he wouldn't let a driver pass through without battling just because of their pace.

"So, I'm here to fight, I'm here to win. I'm not just gonna wave him by because he's Max Verstappen in a Red Bull. And, yeah, nothing really more to say. I thought the move was on and, that's about it, really."

Max Verstappen says George Russell is 'good at creating excuses' for his mistakes

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen claimed that George Russell is good at making excuses after he was told that the Briton justified his move leading to collision between the two drivers.

The double world champion believes that it wasn't a safe move from the Mercedes driver. According to him, all the drivers were on cold tires and they were experiencing a lack of grip.

After Russell's interview, Verstappen was interviewed and the reaction of the Briton on this matter was pointed out. While he considered it a legal move and good enough, the Dutchman certainly wasn't very happy.

"Yeah, he's very good in explaining and create excuses. I mean, everyone had cold tyres, and I think I had every right to be on the outside.

"I also didn't rish anything too much. I gave him enough space, you know, because I knew we were going side by side. But you know, you need to guys to work together, you know, to make the corner. Clearly, he didn't."

