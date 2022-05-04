Max Verstappen could have a German teammate if Volkswagen has its way in F1

Max Verstappen could end up having a German teammate if we are to believe Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess. Speaking on YouTube, Diess stated that the team would like a German driver in both the Audi and Porsche teams if possible and also stated a need to have the German GP back on the grid.

VW Group recently announced that it will be entering F1 with its marquee brands Porsche and Audi. The former is expected to enter the sport in partnership with Red Bull, while the latter has plans to buy and take over a team. This does mean that Verstappen might just have a German teammate alongside him should Porsche partner with his team.

There are some question marks as well, however, as Volkswagen is making an entry into the sport at a rather barren time for German motorsport. By the time it enters the sport in 2026, Sebastian Vettel and Nico Hulkenberg, arguably two of the more high-profile Germans, will be 38 years old. Even if they do not retire by then, they will be way past their prime.

There is also Mick Schumacher who is having a rather unimpressive second season in F1. Other than that, there's no emerging talent in any of the junior categories who looks impressive or destined to make it to F1. There might be an outside chance, however, for Pascal Wehrlein. The German has raced in F1 before and used to be a Mercedes Academy driver before moving to Formula E. Coincidentally, Werhlein also drives for Porsche in Formula E, making his transition all the more possible.

Having said that, since the decision is three years away, it's hard to pin down any particular name right now. It will, however, be interesting to see how the VW group goes about things at the pinnacle of motorsport.

Max Verstappen looking to keep the momentum going in Miami

Laureus @LaureusSport "A big thank you to everyone from the Laureus Academy for voting for me. It's not only me, it's the whole team behind me, working on two cars to perform, giving me the opportunity to win the championship & this Award"



For the inaugural Miami GP, Max Verstappen will be looking to emulate the kind of form he and the team showed at Imola, where he scored a perfect haul of points.

Verstappen is currently trailing Charles Leclerc by 29 points in the championship. Although he does have the momentum with him, the Ferrari driver has the points haul. The Red Bull driver will be looking to keep the momentum going and cut down the deficit to Leclerc.

