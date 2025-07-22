Max Verstappen is getting frustrated with modern F1, feels Jacques Villeneuve as he addresses the 4x champion's early retirement

Former F1 driver Jacques Villeneuve delivered a shocking statement on Max Verstappen. In a recent interview, Villeneuve stated that the Red Bull driver was getting frustrated with modern F1 and this could lead to his early retirement.
Villeneuve sat with Matt Elisofon and Brian Muller of the Red Flags Podcast, where he shared his thoughts on the Dutch driver. Speaking about him, Villeneuve stated that the four-time world champion might go for other ventures once he stops winning titles and races.
Given how Verstappen is invested in racing, there are sectors other than F1, where he might find his mojo. Talking about this, here's what Villeneuve said:
"Sometimes you need a little bit of a holiday, and you need to miss it to understand how amazing it is. But I have a feeling that Verstappen is very frustrated with modern F1, right? I mean, and he does have fun racing his other things. So, yeah. I don't know."
"As long as he can win championships, he will try and go for the records. But then maybe he'll start thinking, okay, I can do something else and still enjoy myself, still love my craft, which is more than just F1." he further added. (1:14:00 onwards)
Over the years, Max Verstappen has been vocal about taking an early retirement from F1, given he has other prospects he wants to pursue. He entered F1 in 2015, and the ongoing season is his 11th in the sport.
Verstappen is under contract with Red Bull till the end of the 2028 season. However, he might trigger an exit clause and leave the team before his contract runs out, or possibly retire from the sport if he wishes to do so.
Max Verstappen: "Achieved everything I’ve wanted to achieve"
Max Verstappen shared his thoughts on his possible retirement from F1, and stated that he has already achieved everything he wanted to "achieve". Speaking about this, here's what he said:
"I’ve achieved everything I’ve wanted to achieve already in racing and Formula One. Do I want to win even more? For sure. Am I happy with how this season is going? No, but sometimes that is not in your control."
"I got into Formula One wanting to perform for myself and the people around me. Not to win seven or eight titles. It doesn’t matter how you’re remembered, at least not in my case," he further added (via Daily Mail).
Max Verstappen has four F1 titles to his name, as well as 65 wins, 117 podiums, and 44 pole positions. He also has the record of most consecutive F1 race wins (10), most wins in a season (19), most podiums in a season (21), and most consecutive pole positions (8) under his belt.