Max Verstappen, girlfriend Kelly Piquet, and Lando Norris spend time with axed F1 driver Nyck de Vries in Monaco

Max Verstappen was recently tagged in a post by Julia Piquet (Kelly Piquet's sister). He was seen on a vacation in Monaco with the two along with McLaren driver Lando Norris and now-former AlphaTauri driver Nyck de Vries.

In the picture, eight people can be seen swimming in the waters of Monaco. Of these eight, Julia and Kelly Piquet, Lando Norris, Max Verstappen, and Nyck de Vries can be spotted.

It must have been nice for De Vries, who was recently replaced by Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri. Carrying experience from Formula E and somewhat from F1, he was chosen to drive for the team at the start of this season. It was only De Vries' rookie season, and since he was unable to perform as per the expectations of the team, was replaced by former McLaren driver Ricciardo.

Both Max Verstappen and Nyck de Vries are Dutch by nationality, but like many other Formula 1 drivers, they have been living in the principality of Monaco, and their time together was spent there itself.

Max Verstappen's RB19 put up for random FIA inspection

The FIA revealed that Max Verstappen's Red Bull was chosen by them for a random physical inspection after the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. The team has been dominating with the RB19, especially Verstappen, who has won six consecutive races after the British GP.

The car was checked under various inspection routines, and as per the statement by the FIA, the car is completely legal. PlanetF1 quoted the statement,

"After the race of the British GP, car 01 was randomly chosen among the top 10 cars for more extensive physical inspections. Subject to these physical inspections was the fuel system according to TR [Technical Regulations] Articles 5.11 and 6 as well as the team’s submission relating the fuel system according to TD001 F 3.1."

"All suspected components were found to be in conformance with the 2023 Formula One Technical Regulations."

While the car is already dominant enough for Max Verstappen to chase his third consecutive world championship with ease, it has been reported that Red Bull are going to be bringing a major upgrade to the car. It has been speculated that this upgrade will make the car go two-tenths faster. This will make it harder for teams to compete with the car, but the exact result of the upgrade can only be noticed in the next race, which is the Hungarian Grand Prix.